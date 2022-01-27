Trending Tags

A Heartbreaking Statue Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna Was Just Set Up At Their Fatal Crash Site

It’s been two years since the accident 😢

Global Staff Writer
Kobe Bryant | Instagram

It's officially been two years since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died, and we are still shook.

A sculpture of the NBA legend and his daughter has just been placed at the site of the helicopter accident where they died, along with seven others, on January 26, 2020.

The sculptor, Dan Medina, included the names of all the victims of the accident on the piece.

The sculpture depicts Bryant hugging his daughter Gigi, with his hand on her shoulder while glancing down and smiling at her. She is smiling up at him with one hand on his and another holding a basketball against her side.

Bryant is wearing a Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jersey, the number he wore in the second part of his 20-year career in the NBA.

Medina told NBC News that he decided all on his own to make the statue, and he hopes it will help Kobe fans with their "healing process" after the athlete's death.

"Today was special because I witnessed a lot of that. People would come up and they would leave with some sort of satisfaction," he said on Wednesday.

Bryant, who was 41 at the time of the helicopter crash, left people worldwide in a state of shock, and tributes from fans and celebrity friends flooded social media, not only for him but for his daughter Gigi, who was 13.

The accident occurred while the two were on their way to Gigi's youth basketball tournament.

The tributes came pouring in once again on Wednesday, as former colleagues, teammates, friends, family and fans remembered the two on social media.

"I can’t believe it’s been 2yrs since #KobeAndGigi passed. I remember how moved and emotional it was watching their memorial," said Twitter user @alohamyspace.

Medina placed the 160-pound statue at the crash site for Wednesday only, but he hopes it will soon find a more permanent place to memorialize the Bryants in Los Angeles.

