A Lawyer Shared The Best Way For Women To Protect Their Money & The TikTok Debate Is Heated
"You know 50% of marriages end in divorce, right?"
Many couples choose to share their finances when they get married and now one lawyer is making a suggestion on how women can protect their money in case of divorce.
Erika Kullberg, a lawyer who has gotten famous for sharing legal advice in her TikTok videos, posted a video on the social media platform with some key financial advice for women.
In the video, Kullberg portrays a woman at three different stages of a relationship: right before marriage, when buying a house and then before going through a divorce.
"Congrats on your wedding. Do you have your own separate bank account that he doesn't have access to?" Kullberg asks at the beginning of the video. "No, we have a joint account. We share everything."
Kullberg then explains why that may not be the best option.
"You know 50% of marriages end in divorce," right," she said. With the other person essentially saying that doesn't apply to them "because we're in love."
In the next scene which is set two years after the wedding, the same woman quit her job to raise the kids.
"Are you setting money aside for yourself every year?" she asks. "No, my husband has a great job. He handles all the finances so I don't have to deal with it."
Then five years later the woman finds out her husband is cheating on her, but she doesn't have enough money to leave him.
"Make sure you protect yourself financially even if you think it'll never happen to you," Kullberg said at the end of the video.
With more than 229,000 views on TikTok, there are a lot of divided opinions in the comments section.
A majority of people seem to agree with Kullberg about being financially independent even after marriage.
"My mom always said 'before you get married, make sure you can live as if he never existed,'" one person wrote.
"When you’re in love, you’re naive so it’s important to protect your money. I’ll definitely keep my own bank account!!," another person said.
One follower said they wish they had followed this advice in a previous marriage. "Wish I'd done this. Divorce is expensive, y'all."
Another person echoed that by writing, "It happened to me. Now he’s in a great position in his career and finances while I’m starting from the bottom 😩."
While many agree with the lawyer, others don't for a variety of reasons.
"Unpopular opinion, if you are thinking about the end at the beginning you are dooming your own marriage," one comment reads.
"Separating your finances from the beginning might be part of the marriage's problems. Creates suspicion," another one says.
If you want more legal tips from Kullberg, you can find her on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
