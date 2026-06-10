In the news today: Digital safety bill, interest rate decision, OPP officer killed
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Digital safety bill banning kids under 16 from social media to be introduced today
The federal government will introduce legislation addressing social media and AI chatbot safety today.
Ottawa is set to introduce legislation to enact what the government is calling the Digital Safety Act and the Digital Safety Commission of Canada Act.
It's expected to be introduced later today, with Culture Minister Marc Miller holding a press conference at 5 p.m. ET after a technical briefing.
The bill is expected to include a ban on social media for kids under 16, although platforms that meet safety standards could obtain exemptions, The Globe and Mail and National Post have reported.
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Bank of Canada building in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Bank of Canada set to make interest rate decision amid economic turbulence
The Bank of Canada is set to make an interest rate announcement this morning after a turbulent period of economic data.
The central bank is widely expected to deliver a fifth consecutive hold to its benchmark rate, which stands at 2.25 per cent.
The Bank of Canada has largely kept to the sidelines this year as it waits for more clarity on how the Iran war and U.S. trade uncertainty will impact economic growth and inflation.
Statistics Canada says the economy added a surprise 88,000 jobs in May, partially offsetting a decline in employment since the start of the year.
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OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon in Hearst. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Thomas Carrique (Mandatory Credit)
Tributes pour in for OPP constable killed in line of duty in northern Ontario
Canada's public safety minister is one of several officials offering condolences after an Ontario Provincial Police constable was killed in the line of duty in northern Ontario.
Gary Anandasangaree says on social media he was deeply saddened to hear of Const. Tarun Bali's death in the town of Hearst, about 520 kilometres east of Thunder Bay.
The OPP says one person is in custody after Bali was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon as officers were conducting an investigation and the 29-year-old later died.
Bali had been with the OPP for 2 1/2 years and was assigned to central Ontario's Dufferin detachment but was on deployment with the James Bay detachment.
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Hudson's Bay is expected to appear at an Ontario court to push for its royal charter to hit the auction block next month. The extinct retailer wants permission for its financial adviser to run a sales process for the document, which established the Bay in 1670. (Sept. 29, 2025)
At 356, the HBC charter is about to get a Manitoba Museum welcome
The royal charter that formed Hudson's Bay will be on display Thursday for the first time since it was sold and donated last year.
Manitoba Museum CEO Dorota Blumczynska says the 356-year-old document will be showcased at a welcoming ceremony and reception her institution is hosting later this week.
It will then head back into storage while staff prepare it for a one-year exhibition at the museum, likely in the fall of 2027.
Over the next year, the new owners will decide whether the Royal Ontario Museum or the Canadian Museum of History will be next to host the charter.
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Fans look on as Bosnia and Herzegovina players arrive for a World Cup training session in Toronto, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
For Bosnian Canadians, opening World Cup match in Toronto is 'much more than a game'
Canada's opening World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto this Friday is generating widespread excitement in the Bosnian Canadian community.
This is Bosnia's second World Cup appearance, more than a decade after its world stage debut at the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
Adis and Amir Mrakovic, the owners of Mrakovic Fine Foods deli in Etobicoke, say anticipation for the match comes from being able to celebrate both countries by sharing Bosnian culture and Canadian hospitality
The Bosnian Canadian Association is projecting that roughly 25,000 Bosnians and members of the diaspora will be in the Greater Toronto Area for the match.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.
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