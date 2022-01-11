Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Newborn Baby Was Found In A Dumpster In New Mexico & His Mom Said She Just 'Panicked'

Police say she didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

Global Staff Writer
A Newborn Baby Was Found In A Dumpster In New Mexico & His Mom Said She Just 'Panicked'
Pfohfer | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A newborn baby has been rescued from a dumpster in New Mexico, where police say his teen mother threw him away in a "panicked" move that was caught on video.

The boy survived and the mother is now facing charges, according to police in Hobbs, New Mexico. They added that the mom didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth.

A group of people found the baby while they were sifting through the dumpster on January 7, police said. At first they thought it was a kitten but when they discovered the baby they called police.

"The baby was wrapped in a bath towel that was dirty and wet and had dried blood on it with the umbilical cord still attached," said August Fons, the acting chief of police, during a press conference.

The baby was immediately taken to a local hospital and then transferred to another medical facility in Lubbock, Texas.

The boy is now in stable condition.

A local shop owner captured CCTV video of the incident on cameras behind his business. The video shows a woman pulling up, throwing a bag into the dumpster and then driving off.

Police say they were able to identify the car and its owner from the footage.

Alexis Avila, 18, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

She didn't know she was pregnant until January 6, one day before she gave birth, she told police. She initially went to the hospital for abdominal pain and constipation and then unexpectedly gave birth the following day.

Police say she "panicked, did not know what to do or who to call" after giving birth. That's when she allegedly wrapped the baby in the towel and put it in the dumpster.

"Based on the timeline from the surveillance video, the infant was in the dumpster for approximately 6 hours," police said.

They added that the dad is underage and his identity has not been released.

The baby is in the custody of child and family services at the moment, police said.

New Mexico is one of several states with a "safe haven" law, which allows new parents to give up children within the first 90 days.

Avila's public defender, Ibukun Adepoju, told NBC News that the mom is "barely 18 herself" and described the case as a "tragedy."

"As humans, we should practice compassion as we wait for the justice system to work,” he said.

From Your Site Articles

Peterborough Squirrels Are Being Shot With Arrows & Police Warn Public Of Possible Danger

Several squirrels have been found with arrows still in them.

Nadinebasden30 | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Peterborough's furry, nut-loving, outdoor neighbours are not being treated very nicely these days.

Keep Reading Show less

A Man Just Got The World's First Pig Heart Transplant & Some People Are Not Cool With It

It was genetically altered to work for a human. 👀

University of Maryland School of Medicine | Handout

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Doctors from University of Maryland Medicine just made history by successfully transplanting a genetically modified pig's heart into a human.

Keep Reading Show less

A London Restaurant Is Serving A Stuffed Duck Neck & It's 'Too Much' For Some People

WARNING: The pictures may be distressing to some readers.

AlenaKravchenko | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A restaurant in London, England is attracting mixed reviews for its decision to serve a stuffed duck's neck as one of its dishes.

Keep Reading Show less

A High School Hockey Player Died In An On-Ice 'Accident' & Stick Tributes Are Pouring In

Teams are putting their sticks out for 15-year-old Teddy Balkind 🏒🏒

@canes | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The hockey community is mourning the death of a 15-year-old in Connecticut after he was injured in a freak accident during a high school game last week.

Keep Reading Show less