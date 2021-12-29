Ontario Woman Charged After Allegedly Leaving A Newborn Baby On The Side Of The Road
She tried to flee the scene.
Waterloo police arrested an Ontario woman this week after she allegedly left a newborn baby outside a home in Kitchener.
According to WRPS, officers responded to the incident at 11:10 a.m. on December 27, 2021, after receiving several calls about a woman who "abandoned a newborn in a stroller at the side of the road" near Dixon Street and Eckert Street.
Investigators also reported that the accused, who initially attempted to flee the scene, threatened a passerby trying to stop her.
"Several other individuals assisted police in locating the female," an excerpt from the news release reads.
The child was found safe and has been cared for by Waterloo paramedics.
The 32-year-old Kitchener resident faces several charges, including abandoning a child, uttering death threats and breach of probation.
She is scheduled to appear in court on February 7, 2022.
In May, Peel Regional Police charged two parents after they allegedly abandoned a child in a vehicle.
The baby, who was under the age of one at the time, was left alone inside a car in the area of Tranmere Drive and Derry Road East in Mississauga on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Police had to smash the car's window to get the baby out of the overheated vehicle, as the temperature topped off around 30 C.
The child was "in distress" when officers rescued them and was taken to a local hospital. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were charged with failing to provide the necessities of life and abandoning a child.