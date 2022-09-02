A Pakistani Posted A TikTok Showing Flood Water Speeding Towards People & It's Terrifying
They narrowly escape death.
More than one-third of Pakistan is underwater due to deadly floods in the country, being described as one of the worst natural disasters to affect the region. It has left millions displaced and thousand-plus dead.
A viral video sums up the situation for the majority of Pakistanis at the forefront of the disaster.
Posted by TikToker Ahmed Bhutta, the clip captures the terrifying moment when a massive stream of water can be seen coming straight at a group of people, and their last-minute sprint to save their lives.
Moments after the people in the video cleared the space, speeding water rushed through and completely washed away the restaurant where they were dining not long before.
Bhutta's video, which now has over 24.6 million views, was captured in Naran, a town in the northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The comment section was flooded with people sharing similar experiences and others praying for the safety of the victims.
One comment read, "I'm still stuck in Naran due to this flood. Pray for us to reach home safely."
"That poor person's restaurant. That was prob their livelihood that washed away," read another comment. "So sad." (sic)
The catastrophic floods in Pakistan have displaced at least 33 million people, accounting for 15 percent of the country's population, since mid-June, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority, reported Vox.
Over 1,200 people are confirmed dead, of which 400 are children, reported Unicef. The death toll is only supposed to climb up.
The floods are caused by what UN Secretary-General António Guterres described to CNN as a "monsoon on steroids." It's washing away entire buildings, bridges, crops and livestock in the country.
"Let's stop sleepwalking towards the destruction of our planet by climate change," said Guterres, and added, "Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."
Despite Pakistan being responsible for producing less than one percent of the world's carbon emissions, it is the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.
Rebuilding the damage caused by the floods is estimated to cost the country more than $10 billion and many years of struggle, reported the CNN.
To make matters worse, Pakistani health officials are now reporting the outbreak of several waterborne diseases in the affected areas, as per Al Jazeera news.
Relief camps housing more than half a billion victims are being contaminated with skin diseases, eye infections and diarrhea.
Satellite images showing the harrowing before and after pictures of the regions affected by the flood put into perspective the extent of the damage.
Here's a list of charities through which you can send emergency aid to the affected people of Pakistan.