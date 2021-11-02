A School Bus Full Of Students Was Evacuated In Alberta After Wood Logs Crashed Through It
Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.
Students in the town of Barrhead, Alberta, had a scary start to their morning due to an unbelievable incident.
According to a release from Pembina Hills School on Tuesday, November 2, a log from a truck struck a school bus carrying students while the bus was stopped at an intersection.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and 33. School officials said it is believed that the log truck was making a right-hand turn when a log hit the bus.
From the picture alone, it appears the log went right through a window and caused damage to the roof. Other logs also appeared to be scattered around the bus.
All students and the bus driver were evacuated from the bus, but the school board said no "serious" injuries were reported.
Parents of the students on board were also contacted to be notified of the incident.
"Student services staff were also on scene to support students and will remain available throughout the day," the release read. "We are so thankful that no one was injured. The school division will continue to provide support for students and families in consideration of their emotional needs due to this incident."