A Science TikToker Revealed The Dirtiest Spots On A Plane & People Are Horrified
"I’m never gonna go on an airplane again."
A TikToker has revealed what some of the dirtiest spots on a plane are and it will have you stocking up on disinfectant wipes before your next flight.
TikTok user @the_lab_life, who often posts videos from a lab, posted a video showing her testing some of the most touched parts in an airplane for bacteria.
In the clip, the woman who says she's a Master of Science student, swabs the headrest of a seat, a tray table and the bathroom lock and handle on a plane.
She then allows the petri dishes to incubate before sharing the results.
While each of the three petri dishes have bacteria growing in them, the TikToker says it was "much better than expected" in her caption.
"All pretty normal flora bacteria," she wrote and added in the comments that it's "not harmful."
Anyone who is interested in learning the exact types of bacteria she found can find the names in her TikTok video as she does name them.
@the_lab_life1
Much better than expected, all pretty normal flora bacteria 😊😊 #fyp #science #lab #whatwillgrow
Even though the TikToker tries to reassure others that the bacteria she found is normal, many people still shared that they were not too keen on getting on a plane anytime soon.
"I’m never gonna go on an airplane again," one comment reads.
"Pretty sure the headrest one grew legs 😳" another person expressed while another wrote, "Be right back, need to go wash my hair …. Again."
"This is why I wear hoodies so I don’t have to touch anything," another person stated.
However, there were some commenters who expected to see worse.
"I figured the bathroom would be wayyyy worse!" one person wrote.
This isn't the first time a TikToker has shared the dirtiest spots on an airplane.
In 2022, TikToker @flightbae.b who says she's a flight attendant shared that the dirtiest surface on an aircraft is actually the seat back pocket.
"They're dirtier than the lavatories, they're dirtier than the seat cushions and they're dirtier than the tray tables," she said in her video.
In an investigation conducted by CBC in 2018, mould, bacteria and E.coli was found on multiple surfaces inside of an airplane.
The report found the headrest to be the most contaminated followed by the seat pocket, washroom handle, tray table and seatbelt.
Based on all the reaction @the_lab_life's videos are receiving on TikTok, it looks like many people are keen to know more about other items that may also have a lot of bacteria.
In the comments of her airplane video, many people suggested what the science student should test next. Some of the interesting ones included a gas pump handle, a shopping cart handle and items at a thrift store.
In one of her most viral videos with over 20 million views, the TikToker tested various hand dryers in public bathrooms and the results were equally, if not more shocking.