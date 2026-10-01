AI agent attempted to hack Library and Archives Canada, says U.S. research group

AI agent attempted to hack national library: group
AI agent attempted to hack national library: group
Library and Archives Canada (LAC) in Ottawa on Friday, April 17, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The website for Library and Archives Canada was one of the targets of a failed hacking attempt by an artificial intelligence agent, says a San Francisco-based lab that monitors AI activity.

Transluce posted an incident report Wednesday detailing what it describes as "aggressive attempts" to access public data on Canadian and U.S. government web pages.

The report says the attempted hacks occurred on May 28 and June 9 and involved 899 search queries into divorce records between 1905 and 1911. 

Thirteen of the requests involved "attack payloads" seeking vulnerabilities in the search parameters, the report says.

Transluce says it does not "confidently attribute" the attempt to OpenAI-powered agents but notes this episode was consistent with similar incidents attributed to OpenAI in a similar time frame.

Transluce says the incident was reported to the Canadian government on Monday, and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security issued a statement Tuesday saying it's aware of possible suspicious AI agent activity and there is no indication systems were breached.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Service Canada is hiring for hundreds of jobs and you don't need a degree

Positions are located across the country.

Recalls for chicken, fruit, nuts, ice cream and more food items were issued in Canada recently

These products could be contaminated or have undeclared ingredients.

I ranked 6 frozen pizzas from Canadian grocery stores and one is better than Delissio

I ate a lot of pizza for this 🍕

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 29 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

So many MaxPlus winners!

This magical small town near Ottawa has mini waterfalls and dreamy autumn views

It's perfect for a fall day trip. 🍁

CSIS is hiring for jobs that pay up to $120,000 and you need to know these foreign languages

You must be a Canadian citizen to work as a communications analyst.

Ontario's October forecast reveals which weeks will have snow and chilly temperatures

Wintry weather is almost here!

Ontario completes latest push to raise highway speed limits

Speed limits raised on more Ontario highways