Alberta NDP files court challenge over province's new restricted voter list rules

Alberta NDP challenging voter list rules in court
Alberta NDP challenging voter list rules in court
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi speaks to media about the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Alberta's Opposition NDP is challenging the legality of new government rules that severely restrict the amount of voter information elections officials can share with political parties.

In a court application filed Thursday in Edmonton, the NDP argue the new policy undermines the purpose of having a voter list as laid out in provincial law and that it should be struck down.

The government's new rules, published last week, say Elections Alberta can only provide political parties with copies of the voter list containing the number of voters in each voting area and municipality.

It's a major change, as parties used to be provided first and last names, addresses, phone numbers and unique voter identification numbers.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery's office has said the policy was temporary and was meant to keep Albertans' private information more secure after a major privacy breach involving a separatist group earlier this year.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says he's concerned it could open the door to voter fraud in the Oct. 19 referendum as scrutineers overseeing the ballot count won't have the information needed to make sure people aren't voting multiple times.

Amery's office did not immediately respond to questions about the court challenge.

The province's official voter list is managed by Elections Alberta and copies are distributed to political parties, legislators, election candidates and constituency associations for activities such as campaigns and fundraising.

Elections Alberta said last week that it will still be using the detailed voter list to manage and keep track of voters in the referendum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments in October are giving hundreds of dollars

Families are eligible for more money.

CSIS is hiring for IT jobs that pay up to $106,000 a year and don't require much experience

Recent and upcoming grads are eligible to apply.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this cozy little Ontario town tucked between 2 lakes

It's brimming with small-town charm.

Carney, Poilievre pay tribute to Canada Revenue Agency employee killed in Montreal

Politicians pay tribute to murdered Montreal woman

I'm a food writer — These are the 9 Toronto restaurants I always take out-of-town friends to

I'd plan an entire weekend around these places!👇

Canada's top baby names were revealed and there's a new number one for girls

The boy name ranking is a bit different as well.

This new Canadian winter forecast calls for snowstorms and Arctic cold during these months

Winter will be "more aggressive" in the new year.

Ontario Provincial Police sergeant charged in child exploitation investigation

OPP sergeant charged in child exploitation case

Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace with arrest warrant in effect

Netanyahu crosses Canadian airspace on way to UN

Ontario hospital plans to cut hundreds of jobs amid province-directed budget plan

Ontario hospital plans to cut hundreds of jobs