Alberta separatist leaders see Quebec premier-designate Plamondon as an ally

Alberta separatists see Plamondon as an ally
Alberta separatists see Plamondon as an ally
Jeffrey Rath shows his support for Mitch Sylvestre as he submits signatures for a separation referendum to Elections Alberta in Edmonton, on Monday, May 4, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Leading figures in the push for Alberta separation are celebrating the election of Quebec premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Jeff Rath, a prominent figure pushing for Alberta independence, says Plamondon is a friend to his movement and his election victory could change the political dynamic of Canada.

Plamondon and the Party Quebecois are set to form a minority government after the Quebec election on Monday, which saw the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec wiped from the assembly.

The premier-designate has pledged to hold what would be Quebec's third separation referendum but not until after U.S. President Donald Trump leaves office.

During a visit to Calgary last year, Plamondon said he would recognize an independent Alberta should the province vote to separate.

On Oct. 19 Albertans will vote on whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's looking forward to working with Plamondon's government and that Canada succeeds when provincial leaders work together.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.

By Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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