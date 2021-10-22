Trending Tags

Amazon Canada Has A Sale On KitchenAid Products & It's Just In Time For Soup Season

Get up to 44% off hand mixers, choppers and more! 🥣

Amazon Canada Has A Sale On KitchenAid Products & It's Just In Time For Soup Season
@kitchenaid_ca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for new kitchen products that'll upgrade your cooking, you're in luck! Amazon Canada is currently having a sale on select KitchenAid products.


You can get hand blenders, food processors and so much more at a discount of up to 44%. KitchenAid's latest cordless appliances are also on sale, so you can save $70 on their new cordless hand blender, food chopper and hand mixer which are now only $109.

It's a great deal for anyone who tends to spend more time cooking during the cooler months — and if you're already shopping for the 2021 holidays, they'd make stellar gift ideas, too.

KitchenAid Sale

Details: For a limited time only, you can save up to $70 on KitchenAid products on Amazon Canada. You can find top-rated hand blenders, mixers, choppers, food processors, even an electric kettle for as little as $49.99.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

