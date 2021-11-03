Trending Tags

An ABBA Tribute Concert Was Cut Short By A 'Tragic' Fall & 2 Fans Died In Sweden

"Everyone is in shock."

Torbjorn Swenelius | Dreamstime, @abbavoyage | Instagram

An ABBA tribute concert was cut short on Tuesday when a fan fell seven storeys in Sweden.

The falling man died and so did a man that he landed on, according to police in the city of Uppsala. A woman was also injured in the incident.

There were about 1,000 people inside the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue when it happened just before the concert on Tuesday night, according to police.

A man in his 80s went over the seventh-floor balcony and landed on two people in their 60s on the ground floor below.

It wasn't clear why the man fell, but the concert was immediately cancelled before it began.

"Everyone is in shock," MTLive AB, which organized the show, wrote on Facebook afterward. "What we know is that someone for some unknown reason fell high up in the arena and hit other people in the fall. The police have evacuated the arena. Right now we don't know much more."

ABBA is a big deal in their native Sweden, and the band is getting ready to release a new album called Voyage, which will include their first new music in 40 years.

The band acknowledged the "tragic news at the tribute concert" on Twitter, and said they'd delay the release of their concert trailer in light of the deaths.

Their album is due out on Friday.

