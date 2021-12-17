Someone Torched A Giant Straw Christmas Goat In Sweden & This Isn't The First Attack
They got past the 24-hour security and set the straw goat on fire 😭🥵
In some countries, people go after giant statues of controversial figures from history, but in Sweden they go after giant straw goats.
Officials in the Swedish city of Gavle are looking to punish someone who allegedly set their festive goat on fire early Friday, in a total Grinch move.
Gavle residents erect the towering straw goat every year around Christmas time, in a tradition that began back in 1966.
Since then, the goat has been targeted by arsonists and vandals on many occasions, and those attacks have included some unique methods to get rid of it, such as hitting it with a car and carrying it away via helicopter.
This year, a suspected arsonist set the straw goat on fire a week before Christmas.
A man is his 40s was arrested at the scene and he denies all allegations against him, BBC News reports.
The town reportedly keeps the goat under 24-hour security, and this is the first time it's been attacked since 2016.
The structure was first set on fire on New Year's Eve of 1966 when the tradition first began. Since then it's gone up in flames many times.
The people of Gavle welcome the goat each year on the first Sunday of Christian Advent with an opening ceremony that features a big concert and attracts many visitors.
To add to the absurdity of the whole situation, the Gavle Goat even has its own social media account, which is frequently updated.
Nooo, It's literally the worst feeling to go down in flames. But the comeback is always stronger than the setback. And - I\u2019ll be bock!\n\n#g\u00e4vlebocken #alwaysremembermethiswaypic.twitter.com/sX9OphWhkc— G\u00e4vlebocken (@G\u00e4vlebocken) 1639709930
The most recent update by the account said, "Nooo, It's literally the worst feeling to go down in flames.😭🥵 But the comeback is always stronger than the setback. And - I'll be back!"
Another smaller goat, which is dubbed its little brother, was also set on fire on Sunday, reported BBC.
"It's just a week before Christmas, and I cannot understand how a person can carry out this kind of attack to a Christmas symbol known all over the world," spokesperson Rebecca Steiner told the BBC.