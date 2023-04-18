An Influencer Wants 'Extra Free Seats' For Plus-Sized Airline Passengers & It's A Huge Debate
"We simply want enough space to travel."
A travel blogger and influencer is calling for airlines to provide extra free seats for "plus-size" passengers, and her petition has quickly divided opinions online.
Jaelynn Chaney claims that plus-sized travellers are being discriminated against due to their size, and airlines need to do more to accommodate them at no extra charge. While some agree with her request, many others argue it's unreasonable and unfair to ask for special treatment.
The travel blogger's change.org petition, which had over 6,500 signatures on Tuesday, demands “comfortable and accessible for everyone, regardless of size.”
Chaney recalls facing discrimination while traveller with her partner, including “disapproving looks" and passengers who refused to sit next to them. That's why she's taking matters into her own hands and going after the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The FAA must require all airlines to implement a clear customer-of-size policy that prioritizes the comfort and well-being of all passengers,” the petition reads.
Chaney wants airlines to offer additional seats for plus-sized passengers, reimbursements for extra seats, clear communication on airline policies, better employee training and wheelchair-accessible washrooms.
Chaney says her petition is about providing enough space for plus-sized travellers to travel comfortably and safely, without fear of being discriminated against. She claims that airline seats are often too small even for the average person, let alone someone her size.
In one of her TikTok videos Chaney asks for support with her petition as she states that a significant percentage of the world population is plus size and “yet many airlines still don’t have clear policies in place to accommodate plus-sized passengers.”
Air travel should not be a source of discomfort, embarrassment, or discrimination for anyone, regardless of their size. As the statistics show, over 1 billion people in the world are plus size, yet many airlines still don't have clear policies in place to accommodate them. This is unacceptable and needs to change. That's why I’m calling on you to join me in breaking down these barriers and making air travel accessible for all. 𝐁𝐲 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐬𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭. Together, we can make a difference and create a more inclusive world for everyone. I believe that everyone deserves the right to travel freely and without fear of discrimination, and it starts with raising our voices and demanding change. So, don't wait any longer. Join me today and let's work towards a future where air travel is accessible and accommodating for all. Together, we can make a difference and create a better world for everyone. 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭: 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩://𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞.𝐨𝐫𝐠/𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 • • • #BodyEqualityInTravel #InclusiveTravel #AccessibleTravel #PlusSizeTravel #BeTheChange #ChangeDotOrg #Petiton #FlyingWhileFat #FlyingWhilePlusSize #Fyp
In another one of her videos, Chaney says plus-sized travellers "are not asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations. We simply want enough space to travel."
As a plus size traveler, I know firsthand how uncomfortable and unsafe it can be to squeeze into a tiny airplane seat. That's why I believe that every plus size traveler should have access to a free second or even third seat on an airplane if needed. This isn't about asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations. It's simply about ensuring that all travelers have enough space to travel comfortably and safely, without fear of being discriminated against because of their size. I'm not alone in this opinion - many people agree that plane seats are too small even for the average person. By signing my petition and sharing it with your friends and family, you can help us work towards a more inclusive and accommodating air travel experience for everyone. Let's stand together and make some real change in the industry. To sign the petition check out the link in my b!0. You can also find the petition at change.org/plussizetravel #plussizetravel #plussizetraveltok #travelingwhilefat #flyingwhilefat #fattravel #accessibilityforall #inclusivitymatters #bodyequalityintravel #inclusivetravel #fyp
The comments show that not everyone is onboard with Chaney's ideas.
One commenter under one of her videos wrote, “In that case, my 4yr old doesn't take the whole seat so I think toddlers shouldn't pay for full price.”
Another person commented, “I’m 6'6, 260 pounds. I have no legroom in coach but I don't deserve an upgrade just for being tall. pay for the space you need.”
“I'm 6'10, I get cramped but I don't deserve anything I'm not better than anyone,” a third commenter similarly wrote. “Pay for what you need or make a change.”
“I’m a big guy. I know this and am working on it. Society shouldn’t enable this destructive behaviour," another person wrote.
Despite the negative reaction on TikTok, people who signed Chaney's petition are a lot more supportive.
Many people there argued that airlines should be providing enough space for plus-sized passengers to travel comfortably and safely.
One person wrote, “It is discriminatory…the FAA should intervene…”
“I am signing this petition because airlines seats are too small for normal-size people let alone people who are obese and/or have a disability,” wrote another commenter. "It's not safe squeezing people in seats. It's also not fair.”
Chaney has been advocating for plus-sized passengers on TikTok for quite a while, and she's even gone viral with her comments in the past.
A previous video in which she outlines the struggles of travel for plus-sized people got over 16.3 million views.
These are some of the struggles that plus size travelers face. Travel is possible for everyBODY, but it definitely comes with challenges and should be more accessible!! What travel challenges have you faced? #plussizetravel #plussizetravelblogger #flyingwhilefat #travellingwhilefat #travelingwhilefat #traveltok #plussize #plussizeedition #fyp
Back in 2018, Congress demanded that the FAA establish minimum dimensions for plane seats, taking into account factors like length, width and seat pitch for the safety of passengers.
The FAA sought public comment on the issue last August, but a U.S. appeals court ruled back in March that there's no need to set a minimum standard, reported Reuters.
"To be sure, many airline seats are uncomfortably small. That is why some passengers pay for wider seats and extra legroom," the judge wrote in his ruling.
"But it is not 'clear and indisputable' that airline seats have become dangerously small. Unless they are dangerously small, seat-size regulations are not 'necessary for the safety of passengers."
In other words, there's still no law to stop U.S. airlines from shrinking airline seats however they see fit.