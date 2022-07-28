An RCMP Officer In Quebec Was Killed After Allegedly Attacking A Woman & Teenager
He apparently called the police on himself.
An RCMP officer in Quebec was killed on July 27 in the community of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu after the police were called to his home in the early morning hours.
According to a Quebec Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI) press release, the off-duty officer had allegedly attacked a woman and a teenager before calling 911 on himself.
On the call, it is reported that the man said he had committed "an act from which there is no going back."
From this call, officers from the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Police Service arrived at the person's house where they claimed the 48-year-old man confronted the police with a knife.
He was shot at least once and brought to a medical centre where he was pronounced dead.
Inside the house were an unidentified woman and teenager, both of whom were severely wounded.
Both have been transported to a medical centre and were in critical condition.
According to CTV News, the now-deceased man has since been identified as a member of the RCMP and was a part of the financial integrity unit that investigates white-collar crimes.
Since this event, the BEI — an organization that investigates police internal affairs and instances where someone other than an on-duty officer dies — has said they've opened an investigation that is going to be headed by six of their officers.
Along with this, the Quebec provincial police will also be conducting a supporting investigation parallel to the BEI's.
The RCMP has also said they will be collaborating with the case.
As of now, there is no other public information.
The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to reach out to them via their website.
