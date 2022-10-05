The Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Lawsuit Is Getting Ugly & She Accused Him Of Abuse On A Flight
He allegedly "lunged at his own child."
Angelina Jolie may have just revealed why she and Brad Pitt got divorced, after dropping a major accusation in their ongoing court battle in Los Angeles.
The allegation dates back to 2016, just a few days before she filed for divorce. According to Jolie, Pitt got drunk and became violent with her and their kids during a flight around that time.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Although the details of what happened weren't publicized until very recently, tabloids had already sniffed out that something went down between the Pitt-Jolie family while on a plane, which caused the breakup.
Pitt is suing Jolie right now over a vineyard they bought together in France, and she dropped her accusations in a new court filing related to the case, the New York Times reports.
Here's everything we know so far:
What happened on the plane before Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt broke up in 2016?
The actress accused Pitt of verbally, emotionally and physically attacking her and their children during a trip from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.
She claims that at one point during the flight, Pitt shouted and accused her of being "too deferential to the children."
He allegedly "pulled her into the bathroom," where "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall," the filing said.
"Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom," continued the filing.
Jolie's attorneys also say that Pitt "lunged at his own child" when that child tried to defend Jolie.
Her side claims she "grabbed him from behind to stop him," and that he reacted by throwing "himself backwards into the airplane's seats, injuring Jolie's back and elbow."
"The children rushed in, and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face," continued the legal filing.
Jolie and her children sat quietly under some blankets for the rest of the flight, according to her filing. She also accused Pitt of periodically coming back to yell and swear at her, and later of dumping alcohol on them.
Pitt's divorce lawyer told the New York Times that he's accepted responsibility for some things in his past, but wouldn't do it for things he didn't do.
A spokesperson for Pitt told CNN on Wednesday that the allegations are "completely untrue."
The FBI investigated at the time and everyone agreed that no charges should be filed.
What's the French vineyard lawsuit about?
The famous actors purchased a French winery, Chateau Miraval in Correns, France, in 2008, reported People. They ended up getting married there in an intimate wedding hosted in 2014.
They later split up and divorced, and Jolie tried to sell part of her stake in the vineyard last year.
Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie earlier this year, claiming that they'd agreed she would never sell her shares in the property without his consent.
Thus ensued an ugly court battle, and now Jolie is bringing details of their breakup into the fight.
When did they get divorced?
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of 2016, only days after the altercation that allegedly took place on the flight.
How long were they together?
The couple started dating in 2004 and got married after 10 years together in 2014. They were married for two years before getting divorced, reported Us Weekly.
They shared six children, three of which are adopted.