Annamie Paul Just Resigned As Green Party Leader & She Has A Message For Any Haters
"There are many more people like me."
It's official. Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.
She made the announcement during a press conference in Toronto on September 27.
"The day of the election and a couple of days after the election, there were just a couple of things that happened that really caused me to think about what I wanted next," she told reporters on Monday.
According to Paul, on the day of the election she received an email from the president of her council calling for an emergency meeting to launch a leadership review, then a few days later there was an announcement that a leadership review had officially been launched.
"For those Green party members who have taken great pleasure in attacking me, in calling for assaults against me, in calling for organization against me in suggesting that I'm part of a conspiracy against the party, you may take small comfort in this for a moment," she said.
The former party leader continued, "But please know that there are many more people like me than there are you and you will not succeed in the end. You will not succeed in the end. I will look to those other people to take up the baton."
According to Elections Canada, Paul came in fourth in the Toronto Centre riding during the recent election.
The Green Party earned two seats during the election, which is the same number of seats it held before the election.
Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole tweeted his support for Paul shortly after her announcement, saying, "Thank you Annamie Paul for your perseverance & for being a trailblazer for Canadians from all backgrounds interested in public service. I always appreciated our discussions and admire your tenacity. Wishing you and your family well."
