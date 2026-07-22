Arms contractor granted discharge over assault on protester at Ottawa arms expo
An Ontario court judge has granted a discharge to a British military veteran over an assault outside a military equipment show in the nation's capital.
David Henschel pleaded guilty last year to assaulting a young pro-Palestinian protester in 2024 at the annual CANSEC arms expo in Ottawa.
Henschel was issued a $5,000 fine for failing to appear in person for his sentencing earlier this month and the Crown says it has filed for appeal.
Henschel, who worked for a Swiss munitions firm, travelled to Canada for the convention from his home in Switzerland and had several tense exchanges with protesters while walking from his hotel to the venue.
A young woman wearing a hijab approached him at one point and said attending the expo is tantamount to supporting genocide.
Henschel hit her in the face with a backhanded blow and she dropped to the ground.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.