Arms contractor granted discharge over assault on protester at Ottawa arms expo

Arms contractor granted discharge on assault
Arms contractor granted discharge on assault
David Henschel, a foreign defence contractor who pleaded guilty to punching a protester outside the CANSEC defence expo, speaks with his lawyer as he arrives at the courthouse in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

An Ontario court judge has granted a discharge to a British military veteran over an assault outside a military equipment show in the nation's capital.

David Henschel pleaded guilty last year to assaulting a young pro-Palestinian protester in 2024 at the annual CANSEC arms expo in Ottawa.

Henschel was issued a $5,000 fine for failing to appear in person for his sentencing earlier this month and the Crown says it has filed for appeal.

Henschel, who worked for a Swiss munitions firm, travelled to Canada for the convention from his home in Switzerland and had several tense exchanges with protesters while walking from his hotel to the venue.

A young woman wearing a hijab approached him at one point and said attending the expo is tantamount to supporting genocide.

Henschel hit her in the face with a backhanded blow and she dropped to the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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