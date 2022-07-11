A Spirit Plane's Brakes Caught Fire After Landing In Atlanta With Passengers On It (VIDEOS)
"Go back to your seats, we do not have to evacuate."
A Spirit plane caught fire Sunday at around 9:25 a.m. after it landed in Atlanta, Georgia coming from Tampa, Florida and passengers were still seated.
No injuries were reported. According to the airport's Twitter, it was caused by brakes in the landing gear.
"The brake overheated upon landing in Atlanta," Erik Hofmeyer, Director of Communications at Spirit, wrote to Narcity.
Someone at the airport going by the name of Alaina Hardie on Twitter caught an outside view of the plane. In the short clip posted to social media at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, you can clearly see flames on the left tire.
A passenger on the flight recorded what was going on inside the aircraft. According to the Twitter video posted by @imgoingscottie at 9:46 a.m., the staff on board continued to tell those on the plane to remain seated.
"If we do have to evacuate, please just leave your bags. We will let you know," said one of the attendants in the July 10 video.
"We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out," Scottie Nelms, the creator of this post, told FOX 5 Atlanta.
The airline expressed its gratitude in its statement to Narcity for the first responders who acted quickly.
Hofmeyer wrote in an email:
"Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft."
The airline added that the plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.
