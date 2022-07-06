NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Everything We Know About The Mysterious Georgia Guidestones Bombed Today

A candidate for Governor vowed to have them demolished weeks ago.

The Georgia Guidestones during the day. Right: The Georgia Guidestones at night.

Sean Pavone | Dreamstime, Clinton Bryan | Dreamstime

The Georgia Guidestones, also known as "America's Stonehenge," were significantly damaged today after being bombed.

The attack is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in tandem with The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, per the Independent.

The granite monument, erected in 1980, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the past few weeks after Kandiss Taylor, a Republican candidate running for governor, vowed to demolish the landmark.

A tweet currently pinned to her profile reads, "I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees — and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones. Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown!" accompanied by a video advocating for an executive order for their removal.

The Georgia Guidestones are made from four stone slabs inscribed with a set of 10 principal guidelines for humanity translated into eight modern languages. The top of the historical landmark contains a short message written in four ancient scripts.

The stones were designed to function as a sundial as well as an astrological calendar and have been vandalized in the past, according to The Associated Press.

AP reported the bomb went off around 4 a.m., and residents in the surrounding area heard the explosions.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

