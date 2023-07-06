I Tried Pizza Made By A Robot & Italians Should Look Away
A vending machine for pizza would be sacrilege in Italy.
The robots are coming — and now they're in the form of pizza.
The new unstaffed pizza truck PizzaForno serves pies 24/7 from a nondescript gas station parking lot in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.
There are a ton of pizza options in the area, but since few are open 24/7 I decided to give it a try — just in case I find myself with a craving at 3 a.m. after stumbling out of a nightclub.
PizzaForno in Atlanta.
When I arrived at the pizza vending machine, the area was surprisingly empty. There wasn't a single pizza customer in sight.
The PizzaForno truck touts "fresh artisanal pizza" made by hand, with options to take home and bake yourself, or heated in the truck and dispensed through a slot.
The truck features a touchscreen with options for several 12-inch pizzas, with cheese, veggie and pepperoni options ranging from around $13 to $16.
There were no cheese pizzas available during my visit, which I found curious — I couldn't imagine a large demand at this gas station parking lot, and also figured cheese was the base for the other options available.
Ordering at PizzaForno in Atlanta.
I opted for the veggie and awaited the result. I envisioned a scene out of The Wizard of Oz — perhaps there was also a small portly man slinging pizza dough behind this touchscreen rather than a robotic arm.
Back at the pizza truck, several minutes after I had made my selection, the smell of freshly baked bread started to waft slowly out of the vents, and a white cardboard box was ejected from a vending machine slot.
PizzaForno in Atlanta.
I opened the pizza box to find a small-ish pizza fit for one hungry person or two not-so-hungry people. The pizza was not cut into slices, it was just a round pie.
Remarkably, I had left my pizza cutter behind.
I took my pizza home, willing it to still be warm enough by the time I arrived, and then cut it into proper slices.
It had a nice texture and the taste was fine, but it reminded me of an upscale frozen pizza.
PizzaForno in Atlanta.
On a recent trip to Italy, I had marveled at vending machines filled with authentic Italian sandwiches — options of mozzarella and basil, tuna, and egg sandwiches on what looked to be freshly baked bread were available at the touch of a button.
But a vending machine for pizza? That would be sacrilege in Italy, the birthplace of pizza.
Ultimately, robot pizza would be a nice option after a night of revelry when there are no other options available, but would not be my first choice during normal hours when I could get a human-made pizza elsewhere.