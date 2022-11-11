Lizzo Praised This Vegan Platter In Atlanta & Now It’s The Restaurant’s Most Popular Dish
The secret's out on this much-loved vegan spot 🌽
Pop sensation Lizzo, who is known for promoting body positivity, recently praised Atlanta's vegan cuisine.
The singer ordered a meal from Planted Soul, a restaurant located in the city's burgeoning West Midtown neighborhood, and owner Deja Francis says the dish Lizzo ordered is now their best-selling menu item.
The restaurant features traditional Southern soul food dishes such as collard greens, fried chicken, mac-n-cheese, and even a vegan seafood boil, all prepared without animal products.
During her visit, Lizzo feasted on the dish Jamaican Me Crazy, a smorgasbord of vegan jerk chicken over rice with peas, vegan mac-n-cheese, collard greens, and cornbread. The star also sampled the restaurant's esquites — Mexican corn with spices and vegan fixings — as well as vegan cheese fries.
In her TikTok video, the singer opens up a weighty styrofoam plate of steaming food exclaiming "Atlanta.. and ya'lls vegan food... whaaat?!" as she digs into Planted Soul's Jamaican Me Crazy platter, followed by the esquites.
Since Lizzo's viral TikTok, Francis says that her Jamaican Me Crazy dish has been the first dish to consistently sell out on the menu. She also notes that the singer is not the only celebrity fan of the restaurant, adding that local artists DJ Drama and Jermaine Dupri are regular customers.
Is Lizzo vegan?
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo says she adopted a plant-based diet because she just "feels better eating plants" and not for any weight loss goals. The celebrity regularly posts the vegan meals she enjoys while on tour, sharing her favorites with her over 25 million followers.