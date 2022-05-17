NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
austin boat rental

6 Fun & Affordable Austin Boat Rentals To Have The Most Epic Summer

There's everything from party boats to pastel-colored retro boats!

Texas Staff Writer
A woman on a retro boat in Austin, TX. Right: One of the boats from Lone Star Party Boats on Lake Travis.

A woman poses on a retro boat in Austin, TX. Right: One of the boats from Lone Star Party Boats on Lake Travis.

@curlsbyyogirl | Instagram, @lonestarpartyboatrentals | Instagram

Summer in Texas' capital means indulging in the abundant surrounding water activities to cool off from our brutal heat waves. That includes boating, and there definitely isn't a shortage of Austin boat rentals these days.

A day of partying with friends on a large boat on Lake Travis or a romantic paddleboat picnic on Lady Bird Lake have become some of the top things to do in the Texas state capital — it's a tried and true practice done by many local celebs, tourists, and lifelong Austinites.

With as many rentals as there are to choose from you might not know where to look, so we conjured up a list of six fun and affordable boat rentals in ATX.

Retro Boat Rentals

Price: $160

Address: 74 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701

Why You Need To Go: Cruise Lady Bird Lake for 90 minutes in a pastel-colored retro boat. They're perfect for dates or just looking cool on Instagram.

Website

Lone Star Party Boat Rentals

Price: $495 - $1,995; Prices vary per boat and time.

Address: 17141 Rocky Ridge Rd, Austin, TX 78734

Why You Need To Go: The prices may look pretty hefty, but these party boats can fit up to 22 people on them, and they have built-in slides. They're basically made for splitting a giant price with friends.

Website

Capital Cruises

Price: $18 per hour

Address: 208 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Why You Need To Go: It's yet another Austin boating date idea, because who wouldn't want to pedal around Lady Bird Lake with their sweetheart in a giant swan?

Website

Float On Boat Rentals

Price: $595 - $2,495; Prices vary per boat and time.

Address: Lake Travis - 16405 Clara Van St, Austin, TX 78734, Lake Austin - 5019 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746

Why You Need To Go: They have boats on Lake Travis and Lake Austin that are pretty popular with groups of up to 16 people. They also offer smaller sunset tours.

Website

Donut Boat by Love and Boat

Price: $145+ per hour

Address: 11009 Alterra Pkwy Apt 1418, Austin, TX 78758

Why You Need To Go: The donut boat is the newest style of vessel to take the Austin lakes by storm. Love and Boat offers cute picnic setups on theirs.

Website

Sail ATX

Price: $295+

Address: 16406 Stewart Rd, Austin, TX 78734

Why You Need To Go: You can catch an iconic Texas sunrise or sunset from a sailboat on Lake Travis. You can actually help steer the boat, too.

Website

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...