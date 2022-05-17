6 Fun & Affordable Austin Boat Rentals To Have The Most Epic Summer
There's everything from party boats to pastel-colored retro boats!
Summer in Texas' capital means indulging in the abundant surrounding water activities to cool off from our brutal heat waves. That includes boating, and there definitely isn't a shortage of Austin boat rentals these days.
A day of partying with friends on a large boat on Lake Travis or a romantic paddleboat picnic on Lady Bird Lake have become some of the top things to do in the Texas state capital — it's a tried and true practice done by many local celebs, tourists, and lifelong Austinites.
With as many rentals as there are to choose from you might not know where to look, so we conjured up a list of six fun and affordable boat rentals in ATX.
Retro Boat Rentals
Price: $160
Address: 74 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701
Why You Need To Go: Cruise Lady Bird Lake for 90 minutes in a pastel-colored retro boat. They're perfect for dates or just looking cool on Instagram.
Lone Star Party Boat Rentals
Price: $495 - $1,995; Prices vary per boat and time.
Address: 17141 Rocky Ridge Rd, Austin, TX 78734
Why You Need To Go: The prices may look pretty hefty, but these party boats can fit up to 22 people on them, and they have built-in slides. They're basically made for splitting a giant price with friends.
Capital Cruises
Price: $18 per hour
Address: 208 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
Why You Need To Go: It's yet another Austin boating date idea, because who wouldn't want to pedal around Lady Bird Lake with their sweetheart in a giant swan?
Float On Boat Rentals
Price: $595 - $2,495; Prices vary per boat and time.
Address: Lake Travis - 16405 Clara Van St, Austin, TX 78734, Lake Austin - 5019 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746
Why You Need To Go: They have boats on Lake Travis and Lake Austin that are pretty popular with groups of up to 16 people. They also offer smaller sunset tours.
Donut Boat by Love and Boat
Price: $145+ per hour
Address: 11009 Alterra Pkwy Apt 1418, Austin, TX 78758
Why You Need To Go: The donut boat is the newest style of vessel to take the Austin lakes by storm. Love and Boat offers cute picnic setups on theirs.
Sail ATX
Price: $295+
Address: 16406 Stewart Rd, Austin, TX 78734
Why You Need To Go: You can catch an iconic Texas sunrise or sunset from a sailboat on Lake Travis. You can actually help steer the boat, too.