B.C. Mountie loses court appeal after coercive sexual relationship with jail guard

B.C. Mountie loses appeal of misconduct finding
B.C. Mountie loses appeal of misconduct finding
The RCMP headquarters building is pictured in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

A British Columbia RCMP officer ordered to resign or be fired from the force in 2018 has lost an appeal of a misconduct finding over a coercive sexual relationship with a jail guard. 

Sgt. William Turner was in charge of a jail cellblock in Surrey, B.C., and had began a sexual relationship with a woman who was employed by the city at the RCMP detachment in 2014. 

Turner and the woman had engaged in sexual activity while on duty, but the woman claimed a sexual encounter in a detachment stairwell in October 2014 was non-consensual, and Turner later was arrested but never charged.

An RCMP conduct proceeding found he'd committed discreditable conduct in 2018, but Turner appealed the decision first to the force's conduct appeal adjudicator, then to Federal Court and later to the Federal Court of Appeal. 

A three-judge appellate panel dismissed Turner's appeal last week, finding that the lower court made no error in tossing his bid to quash the disciplinary measures against him for discreditable conduct. 

The original decision from the conduct adjudicator says Turner's disciplinary record showed a "demonstrated history of poor decision-making" when it came to women he worked with, and that he used his position of authority to get sexual favours from a subordinate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I compared my grocery shop at No Frills and Walmart — there's an obvious winner

It's a battle of the budget brands.

Ontario has a mini Blue Lagoon with Icelandic-blue waters and limestone shores

It's full of summer magic.

12 of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama (so you can learn from my mistakes)

Do what you will with my advice!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 8 of these 13 stunning summer spots

How many spots can you check off the list?

This 14 km beach with powdery white sand is one of Ontario's best spots to swim in 2026

It's the longest freshwater beach in the world.

11 warning labels that should come with moving to Toronto (from a local)

Warning: it's scary...

This Ontario destination has over 70 km of shoreline and hidden gem beaches with velvety sand

It's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.

This 20-minute ferry ride takes you to a magical island near Ontario that feels like Europe

It's like stepping into a storybook.

Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal

Some places could get snow!

Canada Child Benefit payments in July are bigger and here's how much money you can get

This month's payment could be your only one for the entire benefit year.