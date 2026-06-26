StubHub World Cup ticket complaints under investigation in B.C.
Consumer Protection BC is investigating complaints about ticket reseller StubHub from people who say they didn't receive their World Cup tickets, British Columbia's attorney general says.
Niki Sharma said in a statement on Friday that reports people in B.C. purchased tickets from StubHub but didn't get them "are deeply concerning" and that she understands the investigation is to determine if any laws have been broken.
"While I cannot comment on this investigation directly, and StubHub has publicly committed to honouring its refund guarantees to fans, I want people to know they may have options available to them if they have been affected," Sharma said.
"The Ticket Sales Act promotes transparency and accountability in ticket sales and sets out when someone may be entitled to a refund. The act bans selling tickets that a business doesn't actually own or control."
Sharma said major events like the World Cup should be an exciting experience and people should not have to worry about whether the tickets they purchased will be honoured.
Consumer Protection BC, which independently administers the province's Ticket Sales Act, has not released details of the investigation.
StubHub said in a statement that the issues fans have experienced at the World Cup are largely transfer problems, not ticket problems.
It said FIFA's own ticketing infrastructure, including a new app launched right before the tournament began, has had significant performance issues that have affected transfers across all resale platforms.
"We've responded by standing up a dedicated World Cup support team and expanding our capacity to source replacement tickets for affected customers," it said.
"Every order is backed by our FanProtect Guarantee, and getting fans to their matches remains our top priority for the rest of this tournament.”
The attorney general's statement said Consumer Protection BC has taken action against StubHub in the past when it reached an agreement with the company to provide refunds to customers who did not receive clear and accurate information about their tickets for the December 2024 Taylor Swift concerts in Vancouver.
At the time, the agency said consumers who purchased tickets through StubHub may be eligible for a refund if their ticket did not disclose an obstructed or limited view.
"We will continue to monitor this situation to support consumers and better understand the issues being raised," Sharma said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.
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