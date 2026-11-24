One ingredient will elevate your entire holiday menu this year & these 4 recipes prove it
Holiday cooking is serious business, transforming kitchens across the country into the kind of bustling hub of food prep usually reserved for actual restaurants.
When there's so much to plan, buy and cook, a hack that makes it easier to create delicious food has the power to elevate your entire holiday menu.
The not-so-secret ingredient is extra virgin olive oil. From making flavourful, crisp roasted veggies to delicately flavoured salad dressings and even moist chocolate cake, the right EVOO can make all the difference.
Recognized as Canada's Most Trusted Olive Oil Brand by BRANDSPARK®* and with a legacy going back 160 years, Bertolli® makes EVOO that has your back — whether your holiday menu is a humble affair or a multi-course degustation.
A one-litre bottle of Bertolli Rich Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a kitchen staple for sure. That naturally full-bodied, fruity flavour works just as well coating your roast vegetables as it does elevating a chocolate cake or in a dish with balsamic vinegar for dipping some crusty bread.
And when your recipe calls for precision, the new Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dress & Drizz gives you the same flavour in an ergonomically designed squeeze bottle with a clever dosage control tip that makes you feel like a pro chef.
Here are four delicious recipes to add to your holiday menu this year that show just how far your bottle of Bertolli EVOO can take you.
Roasted butternut squash soup
Roasted butternut squash soup
The deep flavours in this crowd-pleasing soup begin when the butternut squash, leek, garlic cloves and thyme are tossed in rich EVOO and then roasted. When it's ready to serve, the garnish of pumpkin seeds, fried onions and thyme is finished off with a drizzle of EVOO.
Creamy scalloped potatoes
Creamy scalloped potatoes
Definitely a contender for "favourite side dish" at any holiday gathering, this classic scalloped potatoes dish gets a flavourful boost from the Bertolli EVOO brushed over the baking dish and in between the layers of potato, onion and cheese.
Arugula salad with pomegranate vinaigrette
Arugula salad with pomegranate vinaigrette
Fresh and festive, flavourful salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Cherry tomatoes are caramelized in EVOO, then combined with arugula, pine nuts and walnuts. For the dressing, simply whisk together pomegranate seeds with four parts Bertolli EVOO and one part Bertolli Balsamic Vinegar.
Chocolate pumpkin cake
Chocolate pumpkin cake
If you've had chocolate cake made with olive oil before, you know how good it can be. This simple recipe is made extra moist and delicious with Bertolli EVOO and grated pumpkin. Ready in just 20 minutes, it's an easy and quick way to satisfy your sweet tooth.
These recipes are just a taste of how you can take your holiday menu to a new level with Bertolli EVOO, and there are plenty more recipe ideas where these came from.
When it comes to your holiday feast, the important thing isn't the specific food you make but what that food means to people. That's the idea behind Bertolli's Good Living Recipe philosophy.
From the signature recipe your beloved aunt makes every year to the easy conversation that comes once dessert is over, bellies are full, and everyone is content, what matters is being in the moment with the people you love and enjoying the good things in life.
You can shop Bertolli EVOO in-store or online. To learn more about Bertolli products, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.