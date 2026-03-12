An Ontario regional chair resigned amid claims he has a signed copy of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf'
He says he's a "passionate historian" who owns many pieces of historical art and artifacts.
An Ontario government appointee has resigned as chair of the Niagara Region after being accused of owning an autographed copy of Adolf Hitler's manifesto.
Bob Gale submitted his resignation Wednesday to Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack, who accepted it.
A press release earlier Wednesday from the Niagara Region Anti-Racism Association said Gale purchased and owns a copy of "Mein Kampf" signed by Hitler, attaching documents that purport to back up the claims, including one appearing to authenticate Hitler's signature.
Gale, in his resignation letter, does not directly deny nor admit to owning the autographed book, but says he is a "passionate historian" who owns many pieces of historical art and artifacts.
The resignation comes amid some political controversy in the Niagara Region, with many mayors and residents opposed to proposals from Gale to consider amalgamations.
Gale ultimately backed away from the possible amalgamations and proposed instead reducing the number of councillors, and in his resignation letter Gale slams what he calls a small but vocal minority who wanted to keep their "fiefdoms."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.