The Body Of A 1-Month-Old Baby Has Been Found In A Quebec River & Here's What We Know So Far
Police used pumpkins to help them find the child.
The body of a missing one-month-old baby boy has been discovered in a river in Laval, police in the region have confirmed.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The baby had been missing since last Friday, when his mother's vehicle veered off the road and into the Rivière des Mille Îles in Quebec.
The mother, as well as a four-year-old girl, were rescued and transported to a hospital at the time, but the baby could not be found.
While the mother remained in critical condition in hospital, Laval Police and local firefighters teamed up to find the baby boy, according to CTV.
The child's body was discovered on Monday morning, after three days of searching.
The boy was located near the area where the vehicle had been partially submerged.
Prior to the recovery of the body, Stephanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police, explained the delays in finding the child.
"The baby is small and it's inside the water. It's really not clear so it makes the search very difficult for the people that were helping on the scene. The current also caused some difficulty," she said.
Police reportedly used pumpkins to help in the search for the body, throwing them into the water to see where the current would take them.
At this point, investigations are still ongoing to determine what exactly happened.
According to a Laval police spokesperson, per MTL Blog, the baby was not seated in a car seat at the time of the incident.
Police say they have been unable to confirm whether or not the incident was an accident or a deliberate act.
The four-year-old girl is currently safe. According to reports, she was released from the hospital and is living with her other parent at the moment.
In a tweet on Monday, Laval Police added, "Our thoughts are with the family of the baby, to whom we send courage during this difficult time."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.