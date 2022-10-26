A Boston Man Was Locked In An LA Fitness While In The Jacuzzi & Now He's Banned For Life
TikTok thinks he should sue.
A Boston man went viral with 14.8 million views on his TikTok post last week revealing that he was stuck in an LA Fitness after hours. He was relaxing in the jacuzzi when he realized the lights were off and the employee didn't do their rounds before closing.
The creator, @killakevtv, shows himself in the jacuzzi and then walks around an empty half-lit gym that is locked from the inside. Then, he decides to go through the emergency exit and sounded the alarm.
"I hope the cops come. I really do...I hope they come here and they ask me questions. I'm going to flip out," he said once he broke free.
The social media user captioned the video that the gym corporation banned him for life after publishing the TikTok.
His post went so viral, he uploaded an explainer for the corporation's response to the mishap and viewers think he needs to "lawyer up".
According to the creator, the company reached out to him asking to take the publication down. He told them to give him a free membership for three months, and he would. When they denied him the time, he went back to the location the next day to play basketball.
The staff told him he had to leave because he was banned. Their reasoning was that he recorded inside the establishment and there's a rule that you can't record inside the facility.
"My friends who go to that gym would ask the people who work there, 'what are you guys going to do about it?' And they were saying, 'oh he's crazy,' they were playing me out to be a lunatic," he said and told his audience that they even went as far as to tell him he would be arrested if he stepped foot in the parking lot.
People took to the comment section and they weren't happy.
"Bro your case is so strong. Almost any lawyer should be able to win this," one user wrote.
An LA Fitness employee commented that people record all the time at her location.
"It’s so illegal to lock someone in a building, there is no reason they couldn’t have made sure you weren’t in there when they closed," said another.
There is no word if he is going to sue, however, to this day, the creator said he's not allowed back at that gym.