An Atlanta Man Is Viral On TikTok For Hiding In A Dunkin Donuts Oven During Hide-And-Seek
He took the "one thing about me..." trend to the next level.
The "one thing about me" trend has taken over TikTok and one man in Atlanta, GA set the bar too high. He went viral for recalling a story from when he worked at Dunkin Donuts and played a game of hide-and-seek with his friend...gone wrong!
The video was uploaded yesterday and received 578.8K likes and four million views!
The creator, who goes by Ron Clark, shares that he was on a third shift (presumably the late night shift), and participated with his colleague, Ryan.
He took his co-worker to the dumpster out back so he didn't see where he hid.
"I saw the oven and I knew I could fit. I thought like that because I'm an idiot. The oven stayed on all day it was always hot. It's where we cooked our muffins, brownies and croissants. And so I crawled inside and I pulled closed the door, and then I realized you cannot open an oven door from the inside," he sang.
The creator said he had a feeling his friend would come soon, but didn't realize he accidentally locked him out.
"Just out of force of habit I flipped the latch on that backdoor," he said and put his hand to his forehead. Oh, and he had the keys!
Clark started burning up in the oven and yelled out to Ryan to climb through the drive-thru window. However, his co-worker got stuck in the window with his legs hanging out when a customer came up and asked if they needed help.
"They, to get open the window, used a crowbar. Ryan pulled me out and put me in his car. He took me to the hospital to get some care. I was really bad off, I had lost all my hair," he said.
@ronclark__
The time I cooked in an oven at Dunkin’ Donuts. No, surprisingly I didn’t get fired. @Dunkin' #hideandseek
As he told the story about the time he cooked in the oven, the audience online could not believe it!
"My anxiety can NOT handle this one…. 🔥," commented one viewer.
So many agreed that it was "so stressful to listen to".
"What in the heck❓.it just got crazier and crazier," someone else wrote.
And all while this actually happened to Clark, he captioned the video that he didn't even get fired from this incident. His TikTok followers feel he takes the crown for this trend.
