Bruce Willis' Family Shared A Sad Update On His Health & Celebs Are Sending Their Support
The actor was diagnosed with a language disorder last year.
Bruce Willis' family is sharing an update on the actor's health, almost one year after announcing he had been diagnosed with a medical condition called aphasia.
On Thursday, Willis' wife and children issued a statement saying the actor is suffering from a form of dementia and that although the diagnosis "is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement reads.
"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."
The statement also explains what frontotemporal dementia is and that there is no treatment for the disease.
"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."
In May 2022, Willis' family announced the Die Hard actor would be retiring from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, which is a "language disorder that affects" a person's ability to communicate.
On Febuary 16, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis also posted a photo of the actor on Instagram along with a message of thanks for all the support the family has received over the past year.
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," she wrote.
Since releasing the update, friends, fans and other Hollywood stars have been sending Willis and his family love and support.
"Love you so much my friend! Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend," Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul wrote on Rumer Willis' Instagram post, which is the same one Emma Heming posted.
That '70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama also commented saying, "Sending you all my love."
Others thanked the family for publicly sharing the health update and called the Sixth Sense actor a "hero."
The statement about the 67-year-old actor's new diagnosis was signed by Willis' wife Emma Heming, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters.
"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," they wrote.
"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.