Albertans Can Now Renew Driver's Licences & ID Cards Online Starting This Week
Here's what you need to know. 👇
Albertans no longer have to wait in line at the registry to renew driver's licences and ID cards. Starting Tuesday, May 17, you'll now be able to renew them online and the process is a whole lot easier.
The new online driver's licence and ID card renewal will be available through the MyAlberta eServices portal, but there are also some things you'll need to consider if you're trying to renew online.
What this means for drivers
Albertans will be able to renew licences for learners, cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles or their ID cards online, but only if they are renewing their licence without any changes to information like address, height or sex.
According to the Alberta Government website, you'll also need to meet certain criteria when renewing these online including being aged between 18 and 75-years-old to renew your driver's licence or at least 18-years-old to renew your ID and be a resident of Alberta.
Cards should also not be expired by more than six months, and the photo and signature on the card should be less than 10 years old. You'll be able to apply online if your current licence isn't suspended and if you don't need a medical examination report to renew your licence.
If your driver's licence is set to expire before you're likely to receive your new one, you'll also be able to download a temporary licence through the online process.
However, you'll also now be responsible for destroying any old driver's licences and ID cards you have as you no longer need to surrender them, even if you renew in person.
Who can't renew their licences online
If you're looking to change details on your driver's licence or ID cards, such as your name or address, you'll still need to apply for your renewal in person at a registry.
Drivers looking to renew online will also need a verified MyAlberta account. If you don't already have one of these, you also need to allow 10 business days after signing up for your activation code to arrive in the mail, the Alberta Government said. Once you've used your activation code, you'll be able to renew your licence.
You're also not able to renew your licence online if you have any outstanding fines. You can pay for these online but you'll then need to wait two to three business days for the payment to process before you can renew.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.