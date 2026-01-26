Calgary is getting its only downtown community rink at Scotia Place
Esso and the Flames announced the Esso Community Arena, opening in 2027.
A brand-new public hockey hot-spot is officially in the works for Calgary— and it's set to land downtown.
Esso and the Calgary Flames have announced a partnership to support the creation of the Esso Community Arena at Scotia Place, a new indoor rink scheduled to open in 2027.
The arena will be Calgary's only downtown indoor community rink, conveniently attached to Scotia Place, with dedicated space for skating, practices and local hockey programming.
Designed first and foremost for community use, the rink will also function as a practice facility for the Calgary Flames, Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Wranglers when needed.
The arena will also support Flames Foundation programs, helping make hockey and skating opportunities more accessible to Calgarians of all ages.
Scotia Place arena at nightCourtesy of Esso Canada
The partnership reflects Esso's long-standing connection to Canadian hockey, both grassroots involvement and community-based programs. The company has supported the sport for 90 years and has worked with Hockey Canada for more than four decades.
The Esso Community Arena is more than just a place to lace up your skates. It's a long-term investment in Calgary, designed to give residents a dedicated spot to skate, practice and connect year-round.
By bringing Calgarians together around Canada's favourite game, the new rink aims to strengthen community connections through a sport that's long been part of the city's identity — both on and off the ice.