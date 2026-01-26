Advertisement Content

Calgary is getting its only downtown community rink at Scotia Place

Esso and the Flames announced the Esso Community Arena, opening in 2027.

Esso Community Arena exterior

Esso Community Arena exterior

Courtesy of Esso Canada
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

A brand-new public hockey hot-spot is officially in the works for Calgary— and it's set to land downtown.

Esso and the Calgary Flames have announced a partnership to support the creation of the Esso Community Arena at Scotia Place, a new indoor rink scheduled to open in 2027.



The arena will be Calgary's only downtown indoor community rink, conveniently attached to Scotia Place, with dedicated space for skating, practices and local hockey programming.

Designed first and foremost for community use, the rink will also function as a practice facility for the Calgary Flames, Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Wranglers when needed.

The arena will also support Flames Foundation programs, helping make hockey and skating opportunities more accessible to Calgarians of all ages.

Scotia Place arena at night Scotia Place arena at nightCourtesy of Esso Canada

The partnership reflects Esso's long-standing connection to Canadian hockey, both grassroots involvement and community-based programs. The company has supported the sport for 90 years and has worked with Hockey Canada for more than four decades.

The Esso Community Arena is more than just a place to lace up your skates. It's a long-term investment in Calgary, designed to give residents a dedicated spot to skate, practice and connect year-round.

By bringing Calgarians together around Canada's favourite game, the new rink aims to strengthen community connections through a sport that's long been part of the city's identity — both on and off the ice.

The agreement is between Imperial Oil and The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (owner of the Calgary Flames).
CalgaryCanadaThings To DoThings To Do

9 brand-new Toronto bars and restaurants that every local should try before summer's over

Some are already taking the city by storm! 😍

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 8 of these 12 stunning destinations

How many can you check off the list?

Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the winter

No plane ticket needed.

This cute Ontario small town is 'Canada's Coney Island' and it has warm sandy beaches

It's never too soon to plan a summer escape.

This beautiful Ontario town with mini waterfalls and quaint streets is a dreamy hidden gem

It's a magical spot to explore.

This real-life Hallmark movie town is 1 hour from Toronto and it's a beautiful winter gem

Time to plan a day trip!

Canada just announced a new grocery benefit & massive GST/HST Credit increase

You could get hundreds more per year! 👀💰

This dreamy Ontario town surrounded by shimmering lakes is one of the most romantic in Canada

It's a road trip from Toronto.

More frozen pizza snacks are being recalled in Canada because of E. coli

Severe illness from E. coli can be deadly.

This magical Canadian island with sandy beaches ranked among the best spots to visit in 2026

Bucket list destination ahead. 👇