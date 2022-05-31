A Calgary Teenager Has Gone Missing From The Hospital & Police Are Asking For Help
She was last seen at Alberta Children's Hospital.
Calgary Police is asking the public for help to find a missing teenager who requires medical care that was last seen at Alberta Children's Hospital late on Sunday, May 29.
Tianna Medicine Shield, a 15-year-old, was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Sunday at a hospital in northwest Calgary. Police said they have been searching for her since she was first reported missing but have not been able to locate her yet.
In a statement, police said Tianna requires medical care and they are concerned for her wellbeing, but added there is nothing to suggest foul play in her disappearance.
They also posted photos of the missing teenager in the hopes that someone might recognize her.
Tianna, who goes by the name "TT", identifies as female. She has been described as around 120 pounds, 5’6” tall, with brown hair that is shaved on the side and short on top and brown eyes. She also has tattoos on her hands of a dollar sign and “BK” tattooed on her cheek.
Tianna was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeved Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
While the case doesn't meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, police said they are working with their partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Tianna.
Calgary Police appealed to the public to ask anyone with information on Tianna's whereabouts to contact them on a non-emergency number 403-266-1234.