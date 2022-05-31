NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary police

A Calgary Teenager Has Gone Missing From The Hospital & Police Are Asking For Help

She was last seen at Alberta Children's Hospital.

Calgary Staff Writer
Tianna Medicine Shield.

Tianna Medicine Shield.

Calgary Police Service

Calgary Police is asking the public for help to find a missing teenager who requires medical care that was last seen at Alberta Children's Hospital late on Sunday, May 29.

Tianna Medicine Shield, a 15-year-old, was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Sunday at a hospital in northwest Calgary. Police said they have been searching for her since she was first reported missing but have not been able to locate her yet.

In a statement, police said Tianna requires medical care and they are concerned for her wellbeing, but added there is nothing to suggest foul play in her disappearance.

They also posted photos of the missing teenager in the hopes that someone might recognize her.

Tianna, who goes by the name "TT", identifies as female. She has been described as around 120 pounds, 5’6” tall, with brown hair that is shaved on the side and short on top and brown eyes. She also has tattoos on her hands of a dollar sign and “BK” tattooed on her cheek.

Tianna was last seen wearing a burgundy long-sleeved Nike sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

While the case doesn't meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert, police said they are working with their partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Tianna.

Calgary Police appealed to the public to ask anyone with information on Tianna's whereabouts to contact them on a non-emergency number 403-266-1234.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...