You'll Be Able To See A Huge Meteor Shower In Western Canada This Month & Here's When
Head out and see them for yourself! 🤩
A stunning meteor shower is set to take place overhead in April and if you want to get outside to check it out for yourself, you'll have plenty of chances.
According to NASA, the Lyrids meteor shower takes place every April with meteors travelling across the skies at a speedy 47 kilometres per second.
The shower, which is set to take place between April 15 and April 29 means viewers could see up to 18 meteors per hour. The peak of the shower is set to be around April 21 and 22.
According to Space.com, there should be a good opportunity to see the meteors this year, as in its peak the moon will be just 6% illuminated.
While the shower will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere, Alberta and B.C. have tons of spectacular spots to go and take in the night sky if you want to catch the impressive meteor shower for yourself.
Some of the best places could be the province's dark sky preserves – protected areas that limit light pollution – including Elk Island National Park and Jasper National Park in Alberta.
But if you can't make it to one of these spots, NASA also had some advice for anyone keen to spot the meteors including heading out away from areas with a lot of city lights.
"Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible," it said.
While it takes around 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, you should be able to see the stunning meteors shooting across the sky.
If you miss out this time, no worries as there'll be another showers between July and September 2023.