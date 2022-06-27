Parade Float In Alberta Called A 'Horrendous Display Of Racism' & People Are Outraged (PHOTO)
Organizers say it wasn't approved.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A parade float seen in a central Alberta town has been called racist towards the Sikh community and organizers said that it bypassed registration to join the parade.
The float was seen in the Sundre Pro Rodeo Parade on Saturday, June 25, and was led by a masked man holding an Alberta flag who was driving a tractor.
It was pulling a manure spreader which had "The Liberal" written on the side that was carrying a person wearing a fake beard and a turban, holding a pitchfork.
The parade float caused outrage online and the Dashmesh Culture Centre, a Sikh community centre in Calgary, called it a "horrendous display of racism," on Twitter.
\u201cExtremely Disappointed and Saddened to witness this horrendous display of Racism towards the Sikh Community. We need to have serious conversations and actions to stop these forms of racism. We welcome @SundreProRodeo and their parade committee to visit DCC and learn about Sikhs\u201d— Dashmesh Culture Centre (@Dashmesh Culture Centre) 1656221944
In the Twitter thread, the centre added that there needs to be "serious conversations and actions" to end these forms of racism.
"We hope dialogue will help end these senseless displays of ignorance towards minorities," they added.
Albertan politicians also criticized the float. Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal said in a tweet: "Shame on those responsible for this despicable display of racism".
The Sikh community has been a "steadfast force for good" in Canada, he added.
The incident also prompted criticism from Alberta's finance minister Jason Nixon who tweeted that he condemned the "racist float."
\u201cI strongly condemn the racist float that appeared in the Sundre parade. Discrimination has no place in Sundre or anywhere in AB. I have been assured by parade organizers this float was not approved, & that they are putting measures in place so this does not happen in the future.\u201d— Jason Nixon (@Jason Nixon) 1656282402
In a statement, the Sundre Pro Rodeo Parade organizers said the entry was not approved and that they determined that the float had joined the parade "without passing through any registration."
The organizers added entries would be reviewed to prevent incidents like this from happening again.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.