California Has The Highest Gas Prices The US Has Ever Seen & The Amount Is Shocking

Prices have decreased, and it's still so high! ⛽

Florida Associate Editor
Cars on the California roads. Right: A Chevron in California.

Gas prices have soared, but the U.S. is finally seeing some relief — well, most states are. California gas prices have stayed the highest they've ever been, and it's the most increased number the nation's seen.

The national average exceeded the price of the recession in 2008, according to Kiplinger. That price was $4.11/gal. Today, AAA reports that number as $4.75, though it was $4.91 one month ago.

The gas prices are broken down by state, and the highest price is in California at a whopping $6.18. However, in Trinity, CA, the northern part of the state, prices reached an average high of $6.56.

In fact, last month, a local West Coast news station reported that one California station reached $9.60/gal.

The entire region takes the cake for the highest average gas prices with Nevada reaching $5.47, making it the second priciest place to afford gas.

You can spend the lowest amount on fuel in Minnesota, though they still exceed the highest average the US has seen from 14 years ago. It's sitting at $4.65/gal.

The price of gas in the country has lowered about 30 cents, even though some people are reaching triple-digits.

Creators started making TikToks to a viral sound and showing off how much they are actually paying at the pump.

One man showed that he spent $142 back in April. Another TikToker also posted with the same audio showing his total after pumping. That number came out to $102.

While gas is subsiding, people are still paying expensive fuel bills all around the country.

