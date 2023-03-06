Here Are Canada's Best Workplaces Managed By Women & It's A Great Mix Across Industries
Looking for a new job with a female-led company?
Canada's Best Workplaces Managed By Women were recently revealed, and the list contains an eclectic mix of companies across different sectors.
The likes of FedEx Express Canada (led by President Lisa Lisson), Kicking Horse Coffee (run by CEO Elana Rosenfeld), and The Nature Conservancy of Canada (managed by President and CEO Catherine Grenier) made the final cut, as per a press release from the research, consulting and training firm, Great Place to Work. You can find the full 2023 list of further below.
This research honours the ongoing Women's History Month and is based on positive impact toward gender equality in the workforce. For multiple years in the past, Great Place to Work has put together "best of" lists, celebrating organizations that have high employee satisfaction and great company culture.
In order to be eligible for the aforementioned list, all included organizations were required to have a female President or CEO at the helm, in addition to a Great Place to Work Certification™ from the past year. This certification ensures the creation of "outstanding workplace culture" and an overall positive employee experience.
The businesses on the list were further scrutinized through survey scores from within each organization. Other deciding metrics mandated the organizations to "ensure equity," "build belonging" and "value uniqueness."
"Creating great workplaces is not straightforward or linear. There is a complex mix of factors," said the press release. "Ensuring that everyone can thrive involves more than just creating a fair workplace – although that is a primary, and necessary condition."
"It also means paying attention to work-life balance and empowering people to do great work. These conditions combine to ensure people feel seen, supported and inspired."
Check out the official list from Great Place to Work:
- Admiral Insurance
- Agence dada
- AMS (formerly Hire Power)
- Arista Networks
- Arjo Canada Inc
- Axonify
- BD - Canada
- BioRender
- Bridgit
- Canopy Planet Society
- Cisco
- Coconut Software
- Connect Hearing
- Craft Public Relations
- Edelman Public Relations Worldwide Canada Inc.
- FedEx Express Canada
- GeoComply Solutions Inc.
- Hamak Marketing Numérique
- HomeStars
- Impetus Healthcare Inc.
- JAM
- Kickbyte Digital
- Kicking Horse Coffee
- Kira Talent
- Klick Health
- Knowledge First Financial
- Laridae
- Links2Care Charitable Organization
- Match MG Canada Inc.
- MCAN Financial Group
- Mediaclip
- MediaCom Canada
- Media.Monks
- Pact Studio Inc.
- Proax Technologies Ltd.
- Quadra Chemicals Ltd.
- Quinn+Partners
- RGO Group of Companies
- Roy.
- Saskatchewan Intercultural Association
- SGGG Fund Services
- SkilledTradesBC
- Sklar Wilton & Associates
- Spi Santé Sécurité
- Stryker Canada ULC
- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Canadian Branch
- The Leadership Agency
- The Nature Conservancy of Canada
- Visa Canada
- Zoetis Canada Inc.