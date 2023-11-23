Canada's Mexico Travel Advisory Warns Tourists To Avoid Visiting This Popular Vacation Spot
Planning an overseas vacation? If you're thinking of travelling to Mexico, you'll want to take note of Canada's travel advisory for the country.
Canada recently updated its Mexico travel advisory to include a regional warning to avoid all travel in a popular tourist area.
The Government of Canada continues to advise travellers to Mexico to exercise a high degree of caution in the country due to "high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping."
However, a recent update warns Canadians to avoid all travel to the Mexican state of Guerrero. According to the Government of Canada, the warning, which has the highest risk level of Canada's travel advisories, means that Canadians "should not travel to this country, territory or region."
"Your personal safety and security are at great risk. If you are already there, you should think about leaving if it is safe to do so," says the government.
The state is home to the Mexican city of Acapulco, a popular vacation spot.
The warning was issued in early November due to impacts from Hurricane Otis, which caused catastrophic damage when it made landfall near Acapulco on Mexico's southern Pacific coast on October 25, 2023.
The hurricane was also responsible for the deaths of dozens of people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Canada's advisory warns travellers to avoid all travel to Guerrero State "due to the precarious security situation" following the damage caused by the hurricane, with the threat of "armed violence, banditry, and looting in cities and on roads."
The government also says there are "significant disruptions" to essential services in Acapulco, like transportation, including flights, power distribution, water and food supply, telecommunications networks, emergency services and medical care, including hospitals.
"Damage to transportation and communications networks have left many towns and cities isolated, increasing the risk of criminal and gang activity," says the government.
Certain areas are particularly affected, according to the advisory, including Acapulco, the highway between Acapulco and Zihuatanejo and the highway between Acapulco to Chilpancingo.
Travellers who are in Guerrero are advised to avoid travelling alone or after dark, exercise extreme vigilance, monitor local media for updates and follow the instructions of local authorities.
The advisory excludes the cities of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco, where the government says Canadians should "exercise a high degree of caution."
Earlier this year, Canada updated its travel advisory for Mexico with information about regional risks in the country that included some popular tourist areas.
The government continues to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel in 13 Mexican cities and states due to "high levels of violence and organized crime," including Chihuahua, Colima, Durango, Michoacán, Zacatecas and Sinaloa, except the popular tourist city of Mazatlán.
