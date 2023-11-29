Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For These 7 Holiday Hot Spots & It Could Affect Your Trip
Planning some winter travel? Before you get going, you'll want to take note of recent travel advisories issued by the Government of Canada.
Canada has issued travel advisories for several popular holiday spots, with updates and warnings that could affect your trip.
The safety guidance warns travellers to exercise caution in certain countries due to risks like crime and the threat of terrorism, and even advises avoiding some regions altogether.
Here are seven Canada travel advisories for popular vacation spots you should know about before heading out.
Peru
Machu Picchu, Peru.
Details: Travellers to Peru should exercise a high degree of caution in the country due to high levels of crime, as well as "social conflicts and strikes that may occur across the country."
The Canadian government has also issued regional advisories warning residents to avoid non-essential travel to several provinces in the country due to instances of domestic terrorism, drug trafficking, robberies, kidnappings and extortion, including in Huallaga and Tocache provinces in the department of San Martín, the Upper Huallaga and Ene river valleys in the departments of Huánuco and San Martín and the Padre Abad province in the department of Ucayali.
In addition to this, Canadians should also avoid non-essential travel to areas within 20 kilometres of the border with Colombia due to drug trafficking and occasional incursions by armed guerrilla forces from Colombia into Peru.
The Canadian government says that Peru periodically declares a state of emergency in certain areas to allow the military to assist police forces in responding to situations like natural disasters and security incidents.
In September, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency in three districts of the capital due to a spike in crime to allow the military to help enforce security, Reuters reported.
When a state of emergency is in effect, security forces have increased rights to restrict freedom of movement, monitor correspondence, conduct search and seizures and detain persons of interest.
Jamaica
The flag of Jamaica.
Details: Jamaica is a popular tourist holiday spot, especially in winter. If you're thinking of travelling to the country, the Government of Canada advises exercising a high degree of caution, particularly in some areas frequented by tourists.
"Violent crime, including armed robbery and murder, is a problem in large cities and tourist areas, including parts of Kingston and Montego Bay, despite the presence of police to counter criminal activity," says the government.
The government has listed several neighbourhoods in tourist cities that have "a significant gang population and high incidences of violent crime," including Jones Town, Tower Hill and West Kingston in the Greater Kingston Area, and Canterbury, Hart Street and St. Clavers Avenue in Montego Bay.
Those who decide to travel to these areas are advised to maintain a high level of personal security awareness at all times, avoid visiting or travelling at night, follow the advice of local authorities, avoid walking alone, and avoid visiting isolated areas.
The government also warns that Jamaican authorities periodically declare a state of emergency in various parishes to fight against gang-related crime. When this is in effect, security forces have increased rights to conduct searches, seizures, and detain persons of interest.
If you're travelling in an area where a state of emergency is in effect, you should be aware that you may be subject to searches by security forces, be prepared to cooperate with military and police officers, carry valid ID at all times and allow for extra time to reach your destination.
Iceland
Reykjavik, Iceland.
Details: While travellers to Iceland are advised to "take normal security precautions," the Government of Canada has updated its advisory for the Nordic country to include warnings of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
"Since late October 2023, the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland has experienced an increase in volcanic and seismic activity," says the government.
The notice says that the number and frequency of earthquakes in the region could be a sign of a potential volcanic eruption.
On November 10, 2023, the Almannavarnir, Iceland's civil defence unit, declared a state of emergency for the region, including the Blue Lagoon, and issued an evacuation order for the town of Grindavík.
According to the Almannavarnir, the probability of a sudden eruption within the town limits of Grindavík has been decreasing every day and is now considered "small," though it is still possible in the surrounding area.
"If an eruption occurs, it could create dangerous lava flows in the immediate area. Clouds of volcanic gas could move towards Reykjavik in the following days, which could bring potentially dangerous pollution levels," says the travel advice.
Those travelling to Iceland are advised to avoid areas close to mountains and steep slopes on the Reykjanes peninsula due to the danger of falling rocks and landslides, monitor local media for updates and follow the advice of local authorities, including any evacuation orders.
Mexico
A beach in Mexico.
Details: The Government of Canada continues to advise travellers to Mexico to exercise a high degree of caution in the country due to "high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping."
However, a recent update now warns Canadians to avoid all travel to the Mexican state of Guerrero. According to the Government of Canada, the warning, which has the highest risk level of Canada's travel advisories, means that Canadians "should not travel to this country, territory or region."
"Your personal safety and security are at great risk. If you are already there, you should think about leaving if it is safe to do so," says the government.
The state is home to the Mexican city of Acapulco, a popular vacation spot.
Canada's advisory warns travellers to avoid all travel to Guerrero State "due to the precarious security situation" following the damage caused by Hurricane Otis in October, with the threat of "armed violence, banditry, and looting in cities and on roads."
Travellers who are in Guerrero are advised to avoid travelling alone or after dark, exercise extreme vigilance, monitor local media for updates and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Spain
Park Guell in Barcelona, Spain.
Details: Canadians are being warned that recent demonstrations in Spain have caused disruptions to services and transportation and have even led to violence.
"Since October 9, 2023, demonstrations in opposition to an amnesty agreement offered to leaders of the Catalonian independence movement have been taking place across the country, particularly in Madrid," says the Government of Canada.
The demonstrations have led to acts of vandalism, arson, and violent clashes between demonstrators and police, and in some instances, security forces have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.
Canadians travelling to Spain are being told to monitor local media for the most recent information, follow the instructions of local authorities, be prepared to modify travel plans in case of disturbances, and expect enhanced security measures and an increased police presence in the country.
The travel advisory also warns residents of common petty crime in Spain, with particular activity in Madrid and Barcelona, where there has been a significant increase in stolen passports during the last few years.
If you're heading to the country, keep your belongings safe by ensuring that your passport and other travel documents are secure at all times, carrying a photocopy or digital copy of your passport identification page, driver's licence, and travel papers, and not leaving luggage unattended at airport check-in or ticket counters.
Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Details: The Government of Canada warns travellers to "exercise a high degree of caution" when visiting the Dominican Republic.
The government's travel advisory was recently updated with information on the border closure with Haiti. As of October 30, the Government of the Dominican Republic has reopened its air border with Haiti.
However, land and sea borders with Haiti remain closed to travellers, affecting travel routes for Canadians.
"Canadian citizens arriving from Haiti will only be able to enter the Dominican Republic by air. The Embassy of Canada in Santo Domingo cannot help you enter the Dominican Republic from Haiti by land or sea," says the advisory.
Canadians are warned that the security environment is "highly unpredictable" in the border areas between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, with "regular disturbances and incidents which can lead to violence."
Those who choose to travel near the border should exercise caution at all times, avoid travelling at night, monitor local media for updates, and follow the instructions of local authorities and security forces.
Egypt
Pyramids in Egypt.
Details: Canadians planning trips to Egypt are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the country and even avoid all travel to certain regions due to the "unpredictable security situation and the threat of terrorism."
The government is warning residents to avoid all travel to the Governate of North Sinai due to terrorist activity and ongoing military operations by the Egyptian Armed Forces, as well as to avoid all travel to the area within 50 kilometres of the border with Libya and the Western Desert, including the oasis of Dakhla, due to smuggling, terrorist activities, the presence of armed groups and ongoing military operations.
In addition to this, travellers should avoid non-essential travel to the northern part of the Governorate of South Sinai, north of St. Catherine - Nuweiba Road, due to the threat of terrorism, with some local exceptions.
"On October 27, 2023, projectiles fell on Taba and Nuweiba, Egypt. The incidents have caused injuries and Egyptian security forces are investigating," says the travel advisory.
Those in the South Sinai Governorate, along the Gulf of Aqaba coast, including near the border with Israel, are advised to exercise caution and follow the instructions of local authorities, including air-raid sirens and evacuation orders.
The government also warns that tensions could escalate with little notice in Egypt "due to recent events in Israel, West Bank and the Gaza Strip," and that the security situation could "deteriorate suddenly."
"Monitor developments, remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities," it says.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.