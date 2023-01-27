Morning Brief: Canada's Most Popular Website, The World's Most Handsome Man & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, January 27.
We did it. TGIF. — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: A U.K.-based plastic surgeon has released what he considers to be a scientifically accurate ranking of the 10 most handsome men in Hollywood for 2023. The winner for 2023? Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page apparently possesses the right amount of facial symmetry, beating out challengers like Chris Hemsworth, Harry Styles and George Clooney. Strangely, this modern-day phrenology never seems to give newsletter writers high marks. Peculiar.
In Case You Missed It
What Is The Most-Visited Canadian Website?
Pornhub website home page.
It will surprise no one that, literally left to our own devices, people are perverts. According to a new ranking of web traffic by Visual Capitalist, there is only one Canadian website within the top 50 of viewership worldwide: Montreal-based adult video site Pornhub. The distributor ranks 13th overall globally with 2.5 billion views per year. Here to break it all down for us is MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer.
- Context: If it makes you feel better, the top five sites were all more family-friendly. Google came in at No. 1, followed by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- Go Deeper: Pornhub wasn't even the top pornographic content site; Czechia's Xvideo came in at No. 11 with 2.8 billion views per year.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Tax Credits Are Available To Ontarians This Year?
Queen's Park covered in snow. Right: A Canadian tax form
Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Mateusz Żogała | Dreamstime
With the usual end-of-April filing date falling on a Sunday this year, we actually have until May 1 to file our taxes. For those in Ontario, you'll want to double-check to see which tax credits you might be able to take advantage of. For instance, the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit will allow you to claim 20% of accommodation expenses for eligible stays in 2022 — not a bad discount. Patrick John Gilson details some of the best tax credits for Ontarians for the 2023 tax season.
- Go Deeper: There are also tax credits for those who incurred certain job training expenses, for low-income workers, for seniors who use public transit and more.
- READ THE FULL STORY HERE
What Do You Actually Learn In Therapy?
A person writing in a journal.
Mimagephotography | Dreamstime
When breathing exercises and YouTube tutorials were no longer a sufficient salve for Sarah Rohoman's mental health, our senior staff writer took the plunge and sought help from a professional therapist. Needless to say, she learned a lot about herself — including a few lessons that might be applicable to others experiencing a bit of a struggle.
One of the biggest things to remember: what works for someone else might not work for you. There's no right way to heal. Click the link below to read Sarah's full list.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🚇 TRAIN PAIN
Unless you've been stuck underground with spotty Wi-Fi, you've undoubtedly heard about the surge in violent episodes aboard Toronto's public transportation system. It's gotten so bad that worried citizens are now swapping safety tips on social media, Stuart McGinn notes. See why one TikToker says Toronto's Gotham City comparison is "not a joke anymore."
🍹 MONTREAL DRINKS
If you plan on adhering to the new guidance on alcohol consumption, you may as well make the most of your two weekly drinks. MTL Blog contributor JP Karwacki breaks down 11 of Montreal's swankiest bars with surprisingly good drink deals. How many have you visited?
🏠 AFFORDABLE ALBERTA
When it comes to the cost of living in Alberta, not all cities are made equally. According to Numbeo, the average cost for a single person to live in Calgary or Edmonton varies dramatically from the likes of Lethbridge and Red Deer. Charlie Hart breaks down the cost-of-living data for us to determine how much you need to earn to afford each of the four options.
🧊 SURVIVING WINTER
Since relocating from Dubai, Narcity's Janice Rodrigues clearly had some incorrect assumptions about winter in Canada — first and foremost being that all Canadians have an abundance of love for the snowiest season. In a first-person essay, Janice counts down her six biggest misconceptions about Canadian winter (No. 7 would presumably be not realizing the worst is yet to come in February).
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Former Maple Leafs blueliner Carlo Colaiacovo turns 40 years old today. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 54. Tony Award winner Alan Cumming is 58. Bridget Fonda is 59. TV blowhard Keith Olbermann is 64, as is NFL colour commentator Cris Collinsworth. Sin City creator Frank Miller is 66. Babe's James Cromwell, the tallest person ever nominated for an Oscar in an acting category, is 83. The late Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss was born 90 years ago. Canadian author Mordecai Richler would've been 92 today.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of this newsletter right here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
Thanks for reading Narcity's Canada Morning Brief — the newsletter that is only one rough week away from becoming a "Tube" site.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great weekend and I will see you back here on Monday!