Canada Ranked In The Top 10 Places For Travellers Who Don't Drink & It's Easy To See Why
Thinking about a break from booze?
If you've been thinking of following Dry January, turns out you're in the right place.
According to a new travelling report, Canada has ranked among the top places in the world for teetotal travellers!
That's right, the country has been voted as one of the best places to travel and explore if you're trying to stay off the booze.
Travel company Kuoni surveyed over 1,000 adults who don't drink to find out where they like to go and what they like to get up to while on holiday.
And, according to the survey, Canada placed in the sixth spot, beating out a host of countries.
The U.S. nabbed the top spot on the list thanks to its ability to offer travellers different experiences in its 50 states, from city life to retail therapy. It also helped that it's home to some world-famous national parks for outdoor activities.
Turkey was next on the list, thanks to its beaches and sightseeing, while Italy came in third.
Rounding up the fourth and fifth spots are Spain and Australia.
While Spain likely made the list thanks to its wonderful shopping and city culture, Australia is known to have some pretty health-conscious cities so this should probably come as no surprise.
Canada, of course, popped up in sixth place.
This put it ahead of the U.A.E., Greece, Egypt, Japan, France, New Zealand, Bali, Thailand, and Portugal, which were in the seventh to 15th spots, respectively.
If you're wondering what it took to make the cut, it might all come down to having enough activities and culture to keep teetotaler travellers busy.
The survey found that sightseeing was voted as the top holiday pastime by those who don't drink. And with Canada having no shortage of historical buildings, museums and galleries, we can see why it would make this list.
Day trips were also listed as one of the most popular holiday activities.
Shopping came in as the third most popular activity, especially with younger travellers. In fact, 46.5% of those between the age of 16 and 24 placed shopping at the top of their priority list!
Other popular non-alcoholic activities included swimming, spa days or treatments, hiking, walking, reading, playing games, water sports and cooking classes.
Since Canada is no stranger to many activities here, it's not all too surprising.
So, if you're thinking about taking a little break from booze, you know what to do! Start exploring.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.