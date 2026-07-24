Canada, UAE conclude negotiations on a free-trade agreement

Canada, UAE conclude free trade negotiations
Canada, UAE conclude free trade negotiations
Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The governments of Canada and the United Arab Emirates say they have concluded negotiations on a free-trade agreement.

International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu told a press conference in Toronto on Friday that the next steps include legal review, the signing of the deal and ratification.

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani al-Zeyoudi said the agreement was reached in 47 days, which he called "record time."

Sidhu said he plans to travel to the UAE with a Canadian trade and investment delegation later this year.

The federal government's website says bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and the UAE reached $3.4 billion in 2024.

The United Arab Emirates pledged last year to invest around $70 billion in Canada and al-Zeyoudi said he is expecting that announcements about investments will be made soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2026. 

— With files from Elissa Mendes in Toronto

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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