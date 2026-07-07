Canadians wanted a Canada vs. USA World Cup final more than any other matchup
New data shows Canadians are picking with their hearts, not their heads.
If you had been dreaming about a Canada-U.S.A. showdown at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, you're not alone. And there's data to prove it.
New research from Tonybet* asked Canadians, before their team was knocked out of the competition by Morocco, which final matchup they'd most want to see this summer. The top answer wasn't Argentina vs. Brazil or some classic European clash. It was Canada vs. U.S.A., chosen by 8% of respondents.
That may sound modest, but where 42% said they didn't know and 27% offered scattered pairings, it's a decisive lead — and a telling one.
Fans first, football analysts second
What the Tonybet-commissioned survey of over 1,700 Canadians really tells you isn't just about soccer, but also about how this country has shown up for a tournament happening in its own backyard.
Beyond the dream matchup with the U.S., respondents also wanted to see the team against Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, England and Spain. Add it all up, and roughly half of everyone who named a specific final (six of the 14) wanted to see Canada in it.
The FIFA World Cup TrophyAndre Ricardo Paes | Dreamstime
The other half went with the traditional picks — your Argentinas, your Brazils, your European-South American dream matchups. Totally valid. But the national pride contingent outnumbered them, and that says something.
The rivalry that makes this one feel different
Canada vs. U.S.A. is an extension of a rivalry that's been simmering across hockey rinks, basketball courts and baseball diamonds for decades.
The fact that both countries are co-hosting the tournament made the idea of them meeting in the final feel almost too good, and too poetic, to ignore.
Tonybet CEO Dmitry Arabuli put it well: "Canadians have arrived at this tournament as fans first … they will be delighted the nation reached the knockout stages of the tournament this summer for the first time in their history and our data suggests some fans could have seen the team going even further."
Going further, in this case, had meant all the way. Always a long shot? Sure. But that's what dreams are for.