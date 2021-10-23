Canada's New Colourful Dime Is Out Now & Here's How You Can Get It
You might spot the new 10 cent coin in your change soon! 💰
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bluenose, Canada's new dime is out now and there are ways you can get your hand on the 10 cent coin.
The Royal Canadian Mint has made 6 million coloured versions — with the water beneath the ship in different shades of blue — and 9 million uncoloured versions of the new dime for circulation all over the country.
This marks the first time since Bluenose was put on the dime in 1937 that its image has been redesigned and the first time in Canadian history that the 10 cent coin has had colour on it.
The dimes were put into circulation on October 22 and the Mint has told Narcity that as businesses and banks all over Canada order new stock, the colourful new dime will gradually start to appear in circulation.
So when you pay with cash at businesses, you could get the new coin in the change that you're given back or you could find it in rolls of dimes you get from banks.
You might not get one right away though; the Mint said new coin orders are typically done at random, so it's normal for coins to begin showing in different parts of the country at different times.
If you can't wait for the new dime to make its way into your change, you can actually buy it online. The Mint is selling a collector keepsake and a wrap-roll set.