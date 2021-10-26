Canadians Can Get 90% Off A Skill Success Membership & Here's How
You can develop new skills without blowing your budget this holiday season.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Who says you need to wait until January to learn something new? If you're interested in developing new skills that can advance your career, one online course provider has an unbeatable deal you don't want to miss out on.
Now until November 2, you can get 90% off an all-access pass at Skill Success. This means that rather than paying $69 a month, you pay only $7. That's a HUGE savings! If you go with an annual membership, your bill ends up being $69 a year (a savings of $759) which is a great deal, too.
Skill Success is a company that offers quality online courses to help you learn things you actually care about. It has over 2,500 curated video courses and the great thing about it is that you can study at your own pace.
You can brush up on your business analytical skills, take a graphic design masterclass and even learn how to bake sourdough bread (which, let's be real, will come in handy this winter). The website makes it super easy to scour through all the categories and filter through beginner, intermediate or advanced classes.
Learning about something you're passionate about shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. With this company's amazing new deal, you can expand your knowledge and earn a certificate that will look absolutely impressive on your resume.
Skill Success
Price: $7/month (
$69/month)
Details: Now until November 2, you can save 90% on a monthly all-access pass at Skill Success, an online course provider with over 2,000 curated video courses to help you develop new skills. If you go with an annual membership, you end up paying $69 upfront which is essentially $5.75 a month.