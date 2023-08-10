Canadians Can Get Paid To Move & Work At This Vancouver Island Hospital
How does a move to beautiful Vancouver Island sound?
Have you ever dreamed of trading the hustle and bustle of city life for the tranquility of island living? Cowichan District Hospital on Vancouver Island is actively recruiting nurses and invites you to pack up, make the move, and join their warm, talented and supportive team.
The Cowichan District Hospital is located in Duncan, BC, and has a world-class replacement hospital set to open its doors in 2027. The hospital is actively seeking eligible RNs, RPNs, and LPNs who are wanting to join an incredible nursing team. What's more, they offer relocation assistance to qualifying applicants.
But it's not all about work. The Cowichan Valley is a true gem, boasting a lush natural setting teeming with an abundance of outdoor activities. From mountain biking and fishing to kayaking and golfing—imagine indulging in these right on your doorstep after a rewarding day's work! Nurses at the Cowichan District Hospital love taking in the scenic beauty and outdoor activities that the region offers.
Cowichan Hospital
Where: Duncan, Vancouver Island, BC
Available positions: Currently seeking Registered Nurse (RN), Registered Psychiatric Nurse (RPN), and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) applicants
Why You Should Apply: “I always look forward to spending time with our team,” says Paisley, a registered nurse at Cowichan District Hospital “I have made many lifelong friends and I am very thankful for their teaching, support, and laughter.”
“There are so many opportunities right now,” shares RN Brenda. “There is a sense of a community, a sense of a small hospital growing in to a big hospital. New positions, new supports, and expansion of resources are all around us… the dynamic is exhilarating.There is plenty of opportunity for self-actualization here.”