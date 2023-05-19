We Asked Canadians To Share Their Love Stories & Some Will Give Even The Coldest Hearts Hope
Be prepared to say "aw!"
In a modern world of dating apps and ghosting, it can be easy to get pretty cynical when it comes to finding a relationship.
However, that's not to say that it's impossible to find love when you least expect it, and a number of Canadians recently proved this via a Narcity Canada Facebook post.
In an effort to discover some of Canada's most romantic and adorable love stories, we put out a question on Narcity Canada and MTL Blog’s Facebook pages asking “What's the fun story about how you met your significant other?”
And the responses that poured in will truly have you believing in love and happily-ever-afters.
Right from the start, it became clear that many of these stories were a result of pure luck and destiny.
For example, one Facebook user shared a heartwarming tale of how she met her partner while camping with her family.
As she recounted the memory, she said, "This guy pulls up next to our camp site, with his parents, to visit their friends. His dad was actually borrowing the car from him. He got out and right away I noticed his beautiful blue eyes."
"Neither one of us were actually going to go that weekend. It truly was fate, and we're celebrating our 42nd anniversary this year. 4 kids and 8 grandkids are here because of that chance meeting 45 years ago on July 4," she added.
Another individual on Facebook shared a captivating account of a double date that took an unexpected turn, leaving a lasting impression.
"In 1995, my best friend was dating a fellow and she encouraged me to meet his friend," she started the story by saying.
"He and I had a couple of phone conversations and we met on the August long weekend. He just returned from fishing. He was dirty and smelly, but had gorgeous blue eyes," she added.
Although she initially had no intentions of getting into a serious relationship as she was job hunting, something about this encounter changed everything. She found herself cutting other dates short just to spend time with him. Two weeks later, as fate would have it, she secured a job, and their relationship blossomed from there.
But here's the real twist: the friend who initially introduced them ended up breaking up with her own partner after only six months. Meanwhile, she said, "Me and my guy have been together since then and married in 2006. It's been 28 years and we are going strong."
In addition to this charming story, many others shared sweet anecdotes of how they first crossed paths with their current partners during their school days.
One Facebook user said she met her significant other while in seventh grade, when she was sitting out gym due to an injured knee.
"He tripped on a loose basketball literally right in front of me and sprained his ankle, and the next gym class we sat out together," she said.
"Then in high school we became close friends, and more than 20 years later after the pandemic separated us for a year and a half we realized that we were actually in love. Been together ever since," she said, recounting a story that sounds like its straight out of a rom-com.
Somebody else said, "Met at a bar - he walked up to me and said 'I'm gonna take you out one day' and walked away. Proceeded to do this multiple times throughout the night. I eventually said, 'That's gonna be hard without my number.' We are now married."
That being said, not all couples have encounters that that date back decades. A huge chunk of the responses were actually from people who'd met on dating apps.
"We met on a dating site. He moved in after two weeks. It's been 9 1/2 years, married for almost 2 years. Love of my life," said one Facebook user.
Another added, "We met on the worst and most known hookup website plenty of fish. Lol he is the most wonderful person."
Some even said social media platforms like Instagram helped bring them together. "On Instagram. He liked… I liked… Lol! Going on 9 years with 3 beautiful girls. He's my best friend."
There were even some pandemic stories that seemed to have a happily-ever-after.
"[Met] online during COVID-19. Travelled for 2 weeks ended got stuck there for 6 months. Dated. Covid kinda helped me," one person said.
"Met online playing Dungeons and Dragons during the pandemic," another said.
If there's one thing we've learned from these stories, it's that love can totally catch you off guard! Seriously, it can strike when you least expect it, in the most unexpected ways.
And hey, let's not take those connections for granted, no matter how that first meeting goes! Because relationships can be tricky and delicate, right? In fact, we once asked our readers to spill the beans on the wildest reasons why their relationships ended, and let me tell you, some of those stories were absolutely wild!
