Canadians Shared The Ridiculous Reasons Why Their Relationships Ended & The Stories Are Wild
Ever left someone over a game of pool?
Dating in Canada can be a slog sometimes.
To get an idea of what Canadians have to deal with in the wild world of dating, Narcity put a call out to readers on social media about the wildest reasons their relationships have ended... and got some very interesting responses.
And, while it's impossible to verify these completely (and, of course, they might only tell one side of the story), the anecdotes blew us away.
From silly and juvenile to just plain bizarre, here are some of the wild reasons Canadians have apparently ended their relationships.
No waterworks
We all have our pet peeves and words that make us cringe, but some people can definitely take it too far.
One respondent claims that they were dumped because they were using a pretty normal word for a regular bodily function.
The respondent says they were broken up with because "he didn't ever want me to use the word 'pee.'"
This begs the question, what did word was he okay with? "Urinate?" "Piddle?" "Go to the bathroom?"
Either way, a weird reason to break off a relationship for sure!
Shopping elitist
If you've ever been annoyed by someone's grocery shopping style, you're apparently not alone.
A respondent to the poll said that their relationship ended because of "the way they grocery shopped."
While what they didn't like about the person's grocery shopping style wasn't mentioned, this might be a reminder to hone how you do your next food haul — because your true love might be watching!
Meme-ories
Sending memes and funny videos to the people in your life is basically a love language now.
But is not replying grounds to break things off?
At least one person out there undoubtedly thinks so, because a respondent claims they were broken up with because "I did not send a reply to a meme."
Maybe it was a particularly funny one? Either way, seems like the other party didn't have much of a sense of humour.
Texting trouble
For a lot of people, a "good morning" or "good evening" text is customary and sometimes even expected! But, according to one person who responded, that was just too much for their ex-partner.
"An ex-partner of mine once broke up with me because I text them multiple times per day," adding that it was "maybe three to four times per day — max!"
"They were only texts like 'good morning,' 'have a great day!' [and] 'sweet dreams,' said the respondent.
Their ex said it was "too overwhelming" and "too much."
"Talk about commitment issues!"
Pool party
It's never fun to lose a game. But it probably shouldn't be a deal-breaker either.
One person said that they were abandoned on a date because they had a bit of beginner's luck on a game of pool.
"He just left me at a bar, because I randomly won playing pool, when I initially told him I never really played before," they said.
"He called me 'the biggest liar in the world' and stormed out," they said.
That's maybe a worse move than sinking the 8-ball.
The doppelganger
This story is definitely a strange one.
After dating a guy for a few months, one of our respondents claimed that they found that he was actually already in a relationship with someone.
However, that's not where the weirdness ends.
"Through the investigation, I realized his girlfriend had the very same name as me," said the respondent.
Not only that, but our respondent and the guy's partner were about the same height and had the same hair and eye colour.
"When I confronted him about it, he obviously was stunned that I found it out and tried to play it off as if he was the one who broke things off because I was crazy."
What a weird turn of events!
Hopefully these stories will make you feel a bit better about your dating life or, at the very least, a little less alone in dealing with relationship weirdness.
